DED Announces 2024 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Recipients

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected this year’s grant recipients under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF).

Seven communities will receive a portion of the $4 million available for award, representing one planning and six capital construction projects.

“People attraction is a top priority for Nebraska, and these awards are helping communities strengthen their appeal,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “We’re investing funds to support development of state-of-the-art parks and recreation. Creating these places to gather and play enhances local quality of life. Their construction also encourages community pride by giving residents access to the very best amenities. Congratulations to this year’s CCCFF winners!”

CCCFF funding supports the development of civic, community, and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation, or reuse are also eligible under the program.

CCCFF is funded through a turn-back of 30% of state sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers. While revenues to the Fund are steadily increasing toward pre-pandemic levels, the amount available for award this year was less than usual for the fourth straight year.

This year’s award recipients are listed below. For more information on the CCCFF program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. For questions, contact Susan Nickerson at susan.nickerson@nebraska.gov or 308-850-0595.

2024 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Planning Recipient

City of McCook: $100,000 McCook Creative District

2024 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Capital Construction Recipients

City of Beatrice: $275,000 Creative Connections: Beatrice’s Streetscape Transformation

City of Fremont: $400,000 John C. Fremont Park Improvements

City of Norfolk: $1,125,000 Illuminate Norfolk River Point Construction Project

City of North Platte: $1,031,583 City of North Platte Community Recreation Complex

City of Red Cloud: $562,000 Hardwick Park Restoration Project

City of Seward: $562,000 Seward Wellness Center

Prospective applicants interested in future funding cycles are encouraged to sign up for the CCCFF mailing list.