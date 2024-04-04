Punch Bowl Social Announces Recent Acquisitions
New brands are a first step in the execution of an evolving, multi-brand strategy
With these acquisitions, we’ve been able to create a unique, market-leading platform for immersive, experiential fun that resonates with our audience.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Punch Bowl Social, known for being a first mover in the “eatertainment” realm, is not merely a place for fun, but a visionary force in the experience economy. With three recent acquisitions, Punch Bowl Social is making strategic moves under the leadership of Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Robert Cornog Jr. to enhance its position in the experiential marketplace. In announcing the acquisitions, Cornog said, “Punch Bowl Social pioneered what has become known as eatertainment. Since Punch Bowl’s launch in 2012, consumer demand has fueled the proliferation of concepts and competition and created an industry that serves consumers in a variety of unique, compelling ways. These acquisitions give us the opportunity to engage with guests across a broader spectrum of eatertainment experiences.”
— Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Robert Cornog Jr.
With these acquisitions, Punch Bowl can now serve its guests in new and exciting ways.
• Sweet Tooth Hotel is an immersive art experience in Dallas, Texas, with a reputation for creating visionary partnerships with emerging artists. This ticketed experience features curated, original art installations by innovative, emerging artists that guests can explore and engage with before enjoying eclectic drinks and live entertainment in the attached cocktail lounge.
• Voicebox Karaoke provides a unique karaoke experience for guests that features best-in-class karaoke entertainment and inspired food and beverage. Voicebox was an early innovator in private suite-based karaoke and its two locations in Portland, Oregon, continue to delight guests.
• In connection with the Voicebox acquisition, Punch Bowl Social also acquired Lyrical Systems, the developer of the software that runs the karaoke system for Voicebox and other karaoke purveyors nationwide (including Punch Bowl Social).
Each of these acquisitions is a part of a strategic vision for the business that allows it to serve guests in each eatertainment vertical. This strategy is based on extensive consumer research that identified key insights about and behaviors endemic to current consumers and how to satisfy the seemingly insatiable desire for the hybrid experience that is eatertainment. By providing consumers a variety of engagement alternatives – from a ticketed art exhibition to reservation-based karaoke and competitive socializing – and with each guest experience as authentic as the next, Punch Bowl Social can capitalize on widespread appeal. “With these acquisitions, we’ve been able to create a unique, market-leading platform for immersive, experiential fun that resonates with our audience,” Cornog said. “With our evolved portfolio, we know that Punch Bowl Social offers a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences that will bring guests back again and again.”
These acquisitions have also strengthened the company’s executive team as Punch Bowl has retained and migrated the leadership of the acquired businesses to its corporate team, principally in Marketing and IT.
In addition to the previously announced Punch Bowl Social in Columbus, Ohio, which will open this fall, Punch Bowl is actively scouting additional locations and new markets across the country for each of its portfolio brands.
ABOUT PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL
As the proud host of the unexpected, Punch Bowl Social’s mission is to bring people together through a one-of-a-kind offering of food, fun, first-rate hospitality and exceptional entertainment. Scratch kitchens, craft cocktails, social gaming and music are presented in eclectic and creatively designed spaces to provide the perfect setting for unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re looking to have a night out with friends or want to host the event of the season, Punch Bowl Social has you covered.
