Jackson Man Indicted on Stalking and Electronic Tracking Charges

JACKSON – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson man on charges including electronic tracking of a motor vehicle and stalking.

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, in September 2023, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of an electronic tracking device placed on a citizen’s vehicle in Jackson. After the conclusion of the investigation, General Pickens recused his office and requested a special prosecutor be appointed to handle the matter. As a result, D. Michael Dunavant and Meghan Fowler of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference were both appointed to represent the state. During the investigation, agents determined that, in January of 2023, Roland Alexander “Alex” Reed was responsible for placing the tracking device on the vehicle without the owner’s consent and monitored it for a period of time.

On Monday, a Madison County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Reed (DOB: 9/26/83) with one count of Electronic Tracking of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Stalking. Today, Reed surrendered to law enforcement and was booked into the Madison County Jail, pending the setting of a bond by the Court.

