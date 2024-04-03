Mayor Wu Announces New Neighborhood Liaisons for Jamaica Plain, South End/Bay Village, and Allston-Brighton

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced new staff in the Office of Neighborhood Services, including Sarah Sharpe as the South End and Bay Village Liaison, Kevin L’Herrou as the Allston-Brighton Liaison, and Caroline Peters as the Jamaica Plain Liaison. The Office of Neighborhood Services is integral in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Sarah, Kevin, and Caroline all have unique skills that will be well suited for the neighborhoods they represent,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Neighborhood liaisons are a direct channel to city government, and I’m so grateful for their service and dedication to our communities. I look forward to working closely with these three additions to such an essential city office.”

Sarah Sharpe

Prior to joining the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Sarah Sharpe worked as the Development Officer for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. She also served on the 2023-2024 SPARK Boston Council for the City of Boston. She majored in International Relations and Sociology at Brandeis University, and earned her Master’s in Public Administration from Northeastern University. In her role as the South End/ Bay Village neighborhood liaison, Sharpe looks forward to utilizing her experience in cultivating partnerships and engaging with constituents.

"I am excited about building close relationships with residents, civic organizations, and local businesses. To be effective in this role I know I must establish a foundation of trust,” said South End Liaison Sarah Sharpe. “I am looking forward to immersing myself into the greater neighborhood community, celebrating wins, and tackling challenges as a united front in the South End and Bay Village."

Kevin L’Herrou

Kevin L’Herrou grew up in Florida and attended the University of South Florida. He worked as a community organizer before moving to Brighton in 2019 and graduated from Boston University with a Master’s in International Affairs. In Boston, L’Herrou counseled international students studying at local high schools and community colleges and helped them apply to college. Kevin immediately noticed the welcoming sense of community in Allston-Brighton and was determined to stay and seek out ways to give back to the neighborhood.

“I strongly believe in the importance of being physically present in the community. I plan to meet regularly with residents to understand their concerns and be actively involved in events throughout Allston-Brighton,” said Allston-Brighton Liaison Kevin L’Herrou. “I look forward to being a community advocate. I love Allston-Brighton and want our community to continue to be a fantastic place to live.”

Caroline Peters

Caroline Peters majored in Spanish at Macalester College and received a Fulbright English teaching assistantship grant in Colombia after graduating. Upon returning to the U.S., Peters pursued student-facing roles at local universities in Boston including Boston University’s Center for English Language and Orientation Programs where she supported international students from over 60 countries. Peters is passionate about language accessibility and education, and earned a certificate in Spanish/English translation from UMass Boston.

“I’m excited to get to know the city and neighborhood I love through a new lens, not only as a Jamaica Plain resident but also as an extension of City Hall,” said Jamaica Plain Liaison Caroline Peters. “The opportunity to contribute to efforts small and large in JP and help deliver on Mayor Wu’s goals is a privilege I take seriously and look forward to embarking on.”

“Neighborhood liaisons are the bridge between City Hall and neighborhoods in Boston,”

said Executive Director Beata Coloyan.“Liaisons are constituents' biggest advocates to ensure communities are aware of what is happening in their city, are connected to essential resources, and have a partner to help them navigate city services.”

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.