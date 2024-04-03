New Yorkers Urged to Prepare for Heavy Rain and Flooding

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for hazardous weather, dangerous travel conditions and potential power outages as a long duration storm is forecast to impact the state with periods of rain through Friday for areas in Western New York, the Southern Tier, the Mid-Hudson Region, and New York City and Long Island.

“I was just briefed by my emergency response team as we continue to closely monitor the storm system that is expected to bring heavy rain and gale force winds to parts of our state,” Governor Hochul said. “It is critical that New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions as the weather could create dangerous travel conditions, flooding and power outages.”

An additional 2-3 inches of rain is forecast today through Thursday morning with a period of higher rainfall rain rates of more than a half-inch per hour possible this evening and early tonight. Coastal areas near waterfronts and shorelines, including roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront are at risk of flooding. Flooding is also expected to extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays, as well as any rivers, creeks, streams, or urban, low-lying, and other flood-prone areas. Numerous road closures are likely, and vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely be flooded.

In downstate areas, 25 to 35 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, which could blow down trees and power lines, and cause widespread power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so use caution if you must drive.

Flood Watches continue for much of Western NY and the Southern Tier where rainfall totals of up to three inches are possible before precipitation transitions to snow or a wintry mix. Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories have been issued for the New York City and Long Island areas, as well as southern Westchester County, for up to three feet of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront during the high tides cycles this afternoon and evening, and early Thursday morning. A Flood Advisory was also issued for coastal flooding along the Hudson in Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties, and a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions until Thursday morning.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at https://alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer. For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed.

New York State Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation is monitoring conditions and responding to this multi-hazard event with more than 3,730 supervisors and operators. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crews that are needed, including flood response, chipper, load and haul, sewer jet, cut and toss, traffic signal, etc. Crews continue to check and clear drainage structures to make sure they are free of debris and clogs. Trucks will patrol state roads and crews will closely watch coastal areas that are prone to flooding, especially during high tide. All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,597 large dump trucks

340 large loaders

85 tracked and wheeled excavators

82 chippers

34 water pumps

19 graders

13 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

13 tree crew bucket trucks

7 trailer mounted sewer jets

The need for additional deployments of resources will be evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 699 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind, flood or weather-related issues across the state with small to large plow/dump trucks, medium sized excavators, large loaders, vacuum trucks, portable pumps, chainsaws, brush chippers and other equipment.

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway. The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

Utility companies regulated by the Department of Public Service have approximately 7,200 workers available statewide to engage in repair and restoration efforts as a result of the mid-week spring weather system. This includes the following external contract field resources secured by the Utilities to assist with repair and restoration efforts:

830 external contract workers secured by Avangrid (NYSEG/RG&E)

500 external contract workers secured by National Grid

50 external contract workers secured by Central Hudson

300 external contract workers secured by Con Edison and Orange & Rockland

DPS staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utility companies shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website for tips.

New York State Police

State Police is monitoring weather conditions and will deploy additional Troopers to impacted areas as needed. All State Police four-wheel drive and specialized vehicles, including snowmobiles, airboats, and utility terrain vehicles are staged, and necessary equipment is ready for immediate response as needed. All emergency power and communications equipment have been tested and are functioning appropriately.

New York State Department of Environmental Conversation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and weather forecasts. DEC is coordinating resource deployment with agency partners and moving all available assets, including swift water rescue teams and sawyers, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rain, high winds, and potential coastal flooding.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested, and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit https://parks.ny.gov/, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Based on current forecasts of high winds, MTA Bridges and Tunnels has banned empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges until 10:00 tonight. The pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge and Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge are also closed during this time.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees are poised to respond to any weather-related issues, including removal of any downed trees that may fall across tracks. Customers are encouraged to check https://new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app and TrainTime app.

Port Authority

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather conditions, the agency issues regular travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Severe Weather Safety Tips for New Yorkers

All New Yorkers should know how to stay aware of severe weather and receive timely alerts that let them know what they need to do to stay safe, including evacuation. The best way to receive timely weather alerts is by signing up for NY-Alert, a free service that provides weather and other emergency-related alerts.

Take the following steps to ensure you and your loved ones are protected:

Develop a household disaster plan and know how to always contact family members. Identify an out-of-town friend or family member to be the "emergency family contact" and make certain all family members have the contact info.

Designate an emergency meeting spot - a familiar location where family can meet if the residence cannot be accessed.

Know hurricane and storm risks in your community.

If you live near coastal areas, learn about your area's storm surge history and your community's warning signals and evacuation plans, including safe routes inland and the location of official shelters.

Know where to relocate pets during a storm - most shelters will not allow pets.

Keep the following supplies on-hand:

Enough non-perishable food and water supplies for 10 days.

Battery-operated radios and flashlights and an ample supply of batteries.

A first aid with supply of medicines.

Important documents: Insurance policies, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc. in a waterproof container.

Cash, checkbook, credit cards and ATM cards.

An emergency contact list of people and organizations who may need to be called: schools, doctors, providers, and insurance contacts.

Take the following preventative measures: