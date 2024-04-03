Visual artists invited to join EU-funded energy efficiency campaign in Georgia

The EU-funded project ‘Technical Assistance Project In Support Of the Georgian Energy Sector Reform Programme (GESRP)’ invites Georgian visual artists to join its energy efficiency campaign.

The artists are expected to raise public awareness through art about the role of energy efficiency and renewable energy in combating climate change.

Applicants aged 18 and above are eligible to participate by submitting their project ideas in the following categories: painting, sculpture, video/video installation, or Infographics/illustration.

Three artists in each category will be chosen for the final stage. Each selected artist will receive a grant of 2,000 GEL (including taxes) to develop their final pieces.

The selected artworks will be showcased at an event dedicated to the campaign. The exhibition is scheduled for June 2024, coinciding with EU Sustainable Energy Week.

The deadline for applications is 10 April.

The campaign, implemented by GOPA Intec, in collaboration with CENN, is supported by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

