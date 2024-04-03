Warsaw Euro-Atlantic Summer Academy invites participants from Eastern Partner countries

The Warsaw Euro-Atlantic Summer Academy (WEASA) has opened recruitment for its 2024 edition, which will take place on 1-10 July at the College of Europe in Natolin in Warsaw, Poland.

WEASA is an annual summer school for mid-career professionals from the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans. It was founded in partnership by the EU-funded College of Europe in Natolin, the Polish-American Freedom Foundation, and the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

This year’s theme is: “Seeking momentum. Embracing Euro-Atlantic integration in times of crises”. The Academy will provide an opportunity to debate current issues related to European enlargement, security and geopolitics, to exchange experiences and find common solutions which would advance Euro-Atlantic integration in the long run. WEASA 2024 will also help participants to develop new skills and help them be more aware of the challenges their countries face in their European integration. The programme includes lectures, workshops, debates, and individual skills-building sessions.

WEASA invites mid-career professionals (usually with at least five years of professional experience), who work as policy analysts, experts, advisers, civil servants, journalists, private sector specialists and in NGOs who are citizens of the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans.

The organisers cover participants’ travel costs for up to €350. The accommodation and food for the whole duration of the summer academy will be fully covered by the organisers.

The deadline for applications is 26 April.

