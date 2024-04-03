VCP/p97 mediates nuclear targeting of non-ER-imported prion protein to maintain proteostasis

Results

VCP/p97 and importin-ß are required for nuclear targeting of PrP The preceding findings raised the question of the mechanism underlying the transport of cytosolic PrP into the nucleus. We first investigated whether the nuclear import of PrP is an active process mediated by nuclear transporters. Cells transiently expressing PrPΔGPI were treated with Apratoxin S9 in combination with different importin inhibitors specific for either importin-α or importin-ß. In the presence of Importazole, an inhibitor of importin-ß, PrPΔGPI accumulated in the perinuclear region (Figs 2A and S1A). The nuclear translocation of PrPΔGPI was minimally affected by Ivermectin, which inhibits importin-α (Fig S1A). A quantitative analysis in cells stably expressing PrPΔGPI-GFP confirmed that in the presence of Importazole, the nuclear import of PrPΔGPI-GFP in Apratoxin S9-treated cells was significantly impaired (Fig 2A). Our findings are consistent with the finding that the N-terminal domain of PrP contains a cryptic NLS (Gu et al, 2003). Indeed, mutating this NLS significantly decreased nuclear localization of PrPΔNLSΔGPI in Apratoxin S9-treated cells (Fig S1B). Figure 2. Nuclear import of PrP is dependent on Importin-β and VCP/p97. (A) N2a cells stably expressing PrPΔGPI-GFP were treated for 4 h with Apratoxin S9 (100 nM), Importazole (50 μM), or with both. The cells were fixed and GFP fluorescence was analyzed by SR-SIM. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (merged). Using CellProfiler software, the ratio of nuclear to cytosolic mean GFP intensity was quantified. The indicated line is the mean of the data set and was analyzed by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test at 95% confidence interval, ****P = 0.0001. At least 50 cells were analyzed per biological replicate (n = 3). (B) N2a cells stably expressing PrPΔGPI-GFP were treated for 3 h with Apratoxin S9 (100 nM), or with Apratoxin S9 together with DBeQ (10 μM). Please note that DBeQ was added to the cell culture media 1 h before Apratoxin S9. The cells were fixed and GFP fluorescence was analyzed by SR-SIM. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (merged). Using CellProfiler software, the ratio of nuclear to cytosolic mean GFP intensity was quantified. The indicated line is the mean of the data set and was analyzed by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test at 95% confidence interval, ***P = 0.0005. At least 50 cells were analyzed per biological replicate (n = 3). (C) VCP/p97 interacts with non-ER-imported PrP. HEK293T cells were co-transfected with PrPΔGPI and Strep-tagged WtVCP or E578QVCP (TrapVCP). 24 h post-transfection, cells were treated with DMSO or Apratoxin S9 (100 nM) for 4 h, lysed and subjected to immunoprecipitation under native conditions with Streptactin magnetic beads. The immunoblots were tested for antibodies against PrP (3F4) and VCP. (D) VCP/p97 interacts only with cytosolic PrP. HEK293T cells were co-transfected with Strep-tagged E578QVCP (TrapVCP) and PrPΔGPI-GFP either without an ER signal peptide (ΔSP) or containing an NLS or NES instead of the ER signal peptide. (C) 24 h post-transfection, cells were treated with DMSO or Apratoxin S9 (100 nM) for 4 h and analyzed as described in (C). Scale bar, 10 μm. In the ERAD pathway, VCP/p97 is required for the retrograde translocation of misfolded secretory proteins from the ER and their targeting to cytosolic proteasomes (Ye et al, 2003; Neuber et al, 2005; Schuberth & Buchberger, 2005). To study whether VCP/p97 is involved in nuclear targeting of PrP after an aborted ER import, we treated cells transiently expressing PrPΔGPI-GFP with Apratoxin S9 and VCP/p97 inhibitors. Inhibiting VCP/p97 by three different inhibitors, DBeQ, CB-5083, or NMS-873, decreased the nuclear localization of PrP and increased the fraction of PrP in the cytosol (Fig S1C). A quantitative analysis using the stably PrPΔGPI-GFP-expressing cell line verified that nuclear targeting of non-ER-imported PrP in DBeQ-treated cells was significantly reduced (Fig 2B). To analyze the role of VCP/p97 in more detail, we immunoprecipitated VCP/p97 under non-denaturing conditions to maintain protein-protein interactions and then analyzed co-purifying proteins for the presence of PrPΔGPI by Western blotting. Since the interaction of VCP/p97 with its client proteins is only transient, we included TrapVCP in our experiments, which is a VCP/p97 mutant (E578Q) that does not release clients after binding (Hulsmann et al, 2018). Immunoblots of the input lysates confirmed that Apratoxin S9 efficiently blocked ER import. The upper band of PrPΔGPI, representing glycosylated species in the secretory pathway, was absent in lysates prepared from Apratoxin S9-treated cells (Fig 2C). An interaction of PrPΔGPI with WT VCP/p97 could not be detected by this approach, neither in control nor in Apratoxin S9-treated cells. However, PrPΔGPI co-purified with TrapVCP in Apratoxin S9-treated cells (Fig 2C). Of note, TrapVCP did not interact with PrP in control cells without Apratoxin S9, revealing that the interaction was specific for non-ER-imported PrP. Moreover, VCP/p97 interacted specifically with cytosolic PrP and not with nuclear PrP (Fig 2D). We were also able to detect a ternary complex of VCP/p97, importin-β, and PrP, suggesting a hand-over mechanism of PrP from VCP/p97 to importin-β. Mutating the cryptic NLS of PrP abolished recruitment of importin-β to the complex (Fig S1D). Taken together, nuclear targeting of cytosolic PrP after a failed ER import depends not only on importin-ß but also on VCP/p97.

The cytosolic interaction of PrP with VCP/p97 and PrP nuclear targeting are independent of ubiquitination Ubiquitination of client proteins has been shown to mediate their interaction with VCP/p97. However, recent research has revealed that VCP is capable of interacting with substrates directly, independent of ubiquitination or adaptor proteins (van den Boom et al, 2023; Weith et al, 2018). To explore the role of ubiquitination in the interaction of non-ER-imported PrP with VCP/p97 and its nuclear targeting, cells transiently expressing PrPΔGPI-GFP were treated with Apratoxin S9 in combination with an inhibitor of the E1 ubiquitin-activating enzyme (TAK-243). Immunoblotting of whole cell lysates showed that TAK-243 efficiently inhibited ubiquitination of proteins (Fig 3A). In parallel, we immunoprecipitated TrapVCP and probed the immunopellet for PrP. Notably, non-ER-imported PrPΔGPI-GFP co-purified with TrapVCP also in TAK-243-treated cells, indicating that the PrP-VCP/p97 interaction was independent of ubiquitination (Fig 3B). Likewise, ubiquitination was not required for nuclear targeting since PrPΔGPI-GFP localized to the nucleus in cells treated with Apratoxin S9 and TAK-243 (Fig 3C). However, in the presence of TAK-243, non-ER-imported PrP was stabilized, indicating that ubiquitination was required for proteasomal degradation of PrP (Fig 3D). Importantly, we also observed nuclear accumulation of WT PrP in cells treated with Apratoxin S9 and TAK-243. This demonstrates that our findings are also relevant to untagged, GPI-anchored PrPC (Fig S2A). Figure 3. Ubiquitination of non-imported PrP is dispensable for its interaction with VCP/p97 and nuclear targeting but is required for proteasomal degradation. (A, B) VCP/p97 interacts with non-ER-imported PrP independent of ubiquitination. HEK293T cells were co-transfected with Strep-tagged E578QVCP (TrapVCP) and PrPΔGPI-GFP, or eGFP. 24 h post-transfection, cells were treated for 3 h with Apratoxin S9 (3 h, 100 nM) and/or TAK-243 (4 h, 1 μM) an inhibitor of ubiquitin-activating enzymes as indicated. Note that the ubiquitin-activating enzyme inhibitor was added 1 h before Apratoxin S9. (A) Cell lysates were analyzed by immunoblotting using antibodies against ubiquitin (P4D1) and GFP. (B) Cell lysates subjected to immunoprecipitation under native conditions using Streptactin magnetic beads. Precipitated proteins were then detected by immunoblotting using antibodies against PrP and VCP/p97. (C) Nuclear import of PrP is independent of ubiquitination. SH-SY5Y cells were transiently transfected with PrPΔGPI-GFP. 24 h post-transfection cells were treated with Apratoxin S9 (3 h, 100 nM), or Apratoxin S9 (3 h, 100 nM) and TAK-243 (4 h, 1 μM). Note that TAK-243 was added 1 h before Apratoxin S9. The cells were fixed and GFP fluorescence was analyzed by SR-SIM. White dotted lines indicate boundaries of the nuclei. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (Merged). (D) Ubiquitination is required for proteasomal degradation of PrP. HEK293T cells were transiently transfected with PrPΔGPI-GFP. 24 h post-transfection cells were treated with Apratoxin S9 (3 h, 100 nM), or Apratoxin S9 (3 h, 100 nM) and TAK-243 (4 h, 1 μM). Note that TAK-243 was added 1 h before Apratoxin S9. The cells were lysed and analyzed by immunoblotting using antibodies against PrP and β-Actin (loading control). Glycosylated and unglycosylated PrP species are indicated. (E) The flexible N-terminal tail of VCP/p97 is required for an interaction with non-ER-imported PrP. HEK293T cells were co-transfected with PrPΔGPI-GFP and Strep-tagged E578QVCP (TrapVCP) or Strep-tagged E578QVCP with deletion of aa 1–207 (Δ1-207 TrapVCP). 24 h post-transfection, cells were treated with DMSO or Apratoxin S9 (100 nM) for 4 h, lysed and subjected to immunoprecipitation under native conditions with Streptactin magnetic beads. The immunoblots were tested for antibodies against PrP (3F4) and VCP. (F) VCP/p97 prevents a conformational transition of soluble PrP into aggregates in vitro. Scheme of the experimental approach. MBP-PrP-GFP was expressed in E. coli and purified as a soluble protein. The N-terminal MBP-tag was removed by tobacco etch virus (TEV) protease to induce phase separation (top panel). (Row 1–3) 5 μM MBP-PrP-GFP was incubated in the presence of TEV protease for 1 h at RT in aggregation buffer (10 mM Tris–pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl). To analyze aggregation of PrP-GFP fluorescence imaging data were recorded by laser scanning microscopy using Z-stack and processed with maximum intensity projection. (1) BSA (5 μM) was added together with TEV. After 1 h the reaction was incubated for an additional 1 h in the presence of 2 mM ATP. (2) Recombinant VCP/p97-GST (5 μM) was added together with TEV. After 1 h the reaction was incubated for an additional 1 h in the presence of 2 mM ATP. (3) Recombinant VCP/p97-GST (5 μM) was added together with TEV. After 1 h the reaction was incubated for an additional 1 h in the presence of the allosteric VCP/p97 inhibitor NMS-873 (10 μM). Scale bar, 10 μm. Figure S2. Proteasomal degradation of non-ER-imported PrP occurs mainly in the nucleus. (A) After impaired ER import WT PrP is targeted to the nucleus and degraded by the proteasome. SH-SY5Y cells transiently expressing WT, GPI-anchored PrP were treated with E1 enzyme inhibitor TAK-243 (1 μM) and Apratoxin S9 (100 nM) for 4 h, fixed, stained with antibody against PrP and analyzed by SR-SIM. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (merged). Shown is a volumetric 3D reconstruction generated with the IMARIS software. (B) Transient knockdown of BAG6 or RNF126 does not interfere with nuclear import of PrP. HeLa cells were transiently transfected with PrPΔGPI and siRNA against RNF126, or BAG6. 24 h post-transfection cells were treated for 4 h with Apratoxin S9 (100 nM). The cells were fixed, stained with antibody against PrP and analyzed by SR-SIM. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (merged). Knockdown efficiencies were analyzed by immunoblotting of cell lysates using antibodies against RNF126 or BAG6 (lower panel). (C) A decrease in nuclear N3PrP is accompanied by an accumulation of detergent-insoluble N3PrP in the cytosol. SH-SY5Y cells were transfected with N3PrP, the cells were fixed, stained with antibody against PrP, and analyzed by SR-SIM at indicated time points post-transfection. Number of cells with nuclear PrP was counted and plotted at different time points. At least 40 cells were analyzed per biological replicate (n = 3). The violin plot represents individual data point and was analyzed by an unpaired t test at 95% confidence interval, **P = 0.005 (left panel). In a parallel experiment, cells expressing N3PrP were collected 45 h post-transfection, lysed, and separated into a detergent-soluble (S) and -insoluble (P) fraction. The fractions were analyzed by Western blotting using an antibody against PrP. HSP90 was analyzed as a control (right panel). (D) Nuclear PrP is degraded faster than cytosolic PrP. SH-SY5Y cells were transiently transfected with N3PrP. 24 h post-transfection cells were treated for 6 h with 50 μg/ml cycloheximide to inhibit translation. Cells were then fixed, stained with antibodies against PrP and analyzed by laser scanning microscopy. Using Image J software, the ratio of nuclear to cytosolic mean GFP intensity was quantified. Error bars represent mean ± s.d. and was analyzed by Welch’s t test followed 95% confidence interval, ****P < 0.0001. At least 30 cells were analyzed in biological replicates of n = 3. It was shown recently that the flexible N-terminal tail of VCP/p97 mediates the interaction with non-ubiquitinated substrates (van den Boom et al, 2023). Consequently, we analyzed whether the N-terminal tail of VCP/p97 is required for an interaction with non-ER-imported PrP. To this end, we immunoprecipitated a TrapVCP variant lacking the flexible N-terminal domain (Δ1-207) under non-denaturing conditions to maintain protein-protein interactions and then analyzed co-purifying proteins for the presence of PrPΔGPI-GFP by Western blotting. Similar to PrPΔGPI (Fig 2C), full-length TrapVCP interacted with PrPΔGPI-GFP in Apratoxin S9-treated cells. Remarkably, PrP did not co-precipitate with Δ1-207TrapVCP, suggesting that the interaction with non-ER-imported PrP is mediated by the flexible N-terminal tail of VCP/p97 (Fig 3E). BAG6 and RNF126 have been described previously to interact with PrP after its aborted ER import (Hessa et al, 2011; Rodrigo-Brenni et al, 2014). To test whether these factors are implicated in nuclear targeting of non-ER-imported PrP, we down-regulated their expression by siRNAs in Apratoxin S9-treated cells transiently expressing PrPΔGPI. Silencing of neither BAG6 nor RNF126 impeded nuclear targeting of PrP (Fig S2B). As a conclusion, the interaction of VCP/p97 with PrP after its failed ER import is independent of ubiquitination but requires the flexible N-terminal tail of VCP/p97. Ubiquitination is also dispensable for nuclear targeting of non-ER-imported PrP; however, ubiquitination of PrP is required for proteasomal degradation.

VCP/p97 prevents aggregation of PrP in vitro What is the role of VCP/p97 in nuclear targeting of PrP? We hypothesized that VCP/p97 prevents PrP aggregation in the cytosol, thereby facilitating importin-β-mediated nuclear import. To study a possible anti-aggregation activity of VCP/p97, we established an in vitro aggregation assay with purified components. This assay is based on a recombinant MBP-PrP-GFP fusion protein. The N-terminal MBP (maltose-binding protein) keeps PrP soluble during purification and can be cleaved off by TEV (tobacco etch virus) protease to initiate phase transition of PrP (Fig 3F) (Kamps et al, 2021). When MBP is cleaved off, PrP-GFP is no longer soluble in physiological buffer (10 mM Tris–pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl) and rapidly aggregates (Fig 3F, row 1). Aggregation of PrP-GFP after TEV cleavage was prevented in the presence of recombinant VCP/p97 (Fig 3F, row 2). Upon addition of ATP to the PrP-VCP/p97 complex, PrP-GFP formed aggregates, suggesting that the anti-aggregation activity of VCP/p97 was because of a specific interaction of VCP/p97 with PrP (Fig 3F, row 2). In line with this notion, the VCP/p97 inhibitor NMS-873, which inhibited nuclear import of PrP in cells (Fig S1C), also induced PrP-GFP aggregation by releasing PrP-GFP from its binding to VCP/p97 (Fig 3F, row 3). A titration analysis with increasing VCP/p97 concentrations showed that equimolar amounts of VCP/p97 are required to prevent aggregation of PrP (Fig S3A, upper panels). Figure S3. VCP/p97 and RNA inhibit aggregation of PrP-GFP in vitro. (A) 5 μM MBP-PrP-GFP was incubated in the presence of tobacco etch virus (TEV) protease for 1 h at RT in aggregation buffer (10 mM Tris–pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl). To analyze aggregation of PrP-GFP fluorescence, imaging data were recorded by laser scanning microscopy using Z-stack and processed with maximum intensity projection. Upper row: increasing amounts of VCP-GST were added together with TEV. Lower row: increasing amounts of bulk RNA prepared from HeLa cells were added together with TEV. (B) VCP/p97 and RNA maintain PrP-GFP in a soluble conformation that is sensitive to proteinase digestion. 5 μM MBP-PrP-GFP was incubated in the presence of TEV protease for 1 h at RT in aggregation buffer (10 mM Tris–pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl) in the presence of either BSA (5 μM), VCP-GST (5 μM), or bulk purified RNA from HeLa cells (300 ng/μl). The samples were treated with the indicated concentrations of proteinase K for 15 min at 37°C. The reaction was stopped by addition of 5 mM PMSF, and the samples were analyzed by SDS–PAGE and Coomassie brilliant blue staining. To probe for conformational differences between VCP/p97-bound PrP-GFP and aggregated PrP-GFP, we performed limited proteolysis experiments. In complex with VCP/p97, PrP-GFP was more sensitive to proteolytic digestion compared to aggregated PrP (PrP + BSA) (Fig S3B). The in vitro approaches indicate that VCP/p97 acted as a holdase to prevent a conformational transition of soluble PrP-GFP into aggregates. These results also confirmed the cell culture data that the interaction of non-ER-imported PrP with VCP/p97 is independent of ubiquitination.

PrP forms partially PK-resistant aggregates in the cytosol but not in the nucleus During our study, we noticed that nuclear N3PrP decreased over time in contrast to cytosolic N3PrP (Fig 4A). An increase in cytosolic N3PrP was seen already at 19 h after transfection, whereas the nuclear fraction of N3PrP steadily decreased and was barely detectable at 45 h (Fig S2C, left panel). Moreover, cytosolic N3PrP formed detergent-insoluble aggregates (Fig S2C, right panel). To follow up on this observation, we analyzed the degradation of PrP in the cytosol and in the nucleus by treating cells transiently expressing N3PrP with cycloheximide (CHX) to inhibit protein translation. At the beginning of the CHX chase, N3PrP was detected both in the nucleus and in the cytosol. After 2 h of CHX treatment, the nuclear fraction of N3PrP almost disappeared, whereas N3PrP in the cytosol was still present 6 h after inhibiting protein translation (Figs 4B and S2D). The increased stability of N3PrP may indicate a misfolded conformation of N3PrP in the cytosol, which is resistant to degradation. To analyze possible differences in the biochemical and biophysical properties of PrP in the two different cellular compartments, we targeted PrP-GFP either to the nucleus or the cytosol by replacing the ER signal peptide with a NLS or nuclear export signal (NES). Fluorescence microscopy confirmed that NES-PrP-GFP and NLS-PrP-GFP are almost exclusively located in the cytosol and nucleus, respectively (Fig 4C, left panel). To probe for conformational differences, we recorded FRAP to quantify protein dynamics of NLS-PrP-GFP and NES-PrP-GFP in living cells. Fluorescence recovery of the NES-PrP-GFP assemblies in the cytosol was clearly reduced in comparison to that of the NLS-PrP-GFP assemblies, indicating differences in their material properties (Fig 4C, right panel). Figure 4. Cytosolic but not nuclear PrP forms partially protease-resistant aggregates and causes proteostasis decline. (A) Accumulation of cytosolic PrP interfere with nuclear translocation of PrP. SH-SY5Y cells were transiently transfected with N3PrP and cultured for the indicated time. Cells were then fixed, stained with antibodies against PrP and analyzed by SR-SIM. Dotted lines represent the nuclear boundary of the analyzed cells. (B) Nuclear PrP is degraded faster than cytosolic PrP. SH-SY5Y cells were transiently transfected with N3PrP. 24 h post-transfection, cells were treated for 2 or 6 h with 50 μg/ml cycloheximide to inhibit translation. Cells were then fixed, stained with antibodies against PrP, and analyzed by SR-SIM. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (merged). White dotted lines indicate boundary of the nucleus. (C) Nuclear PrP forms dynamic protein assemblies. SH-SY5Y cells were transiently transfected with NLS-PrP-GFP or NES-PrP-GFP. 24 h post-transfection, live cells were analyzed by FRAP to probe for the mobility of the PrP molecules. Relative fluorescence intensity was calculated and plotted against the time period of analysis. Total of seven cells were analyzed by FRAP for each condition, and mean relative fluorescence intensity is shown on the plot. White dotted lines indicate boundaries of the nuclei. (D) Cytosolic PrP forms partially proteinase-K-resistant aggregates. HEK293T cells were transfected with NLS-PrP-GFP or NES-PrP-GFP. 24 h post-transfection, cells were lysed and digested with different concentrations of proteinase K as indicated for 15 min at 37°C. Cell lysates were analyzed by immunoblotting using antibodies against PrP. The PrP antibody used (3F4) recognizes the amino acids 106–115, indicating that the faster migrating band represents truncated PrP-GFP molecules devoid of the N-terminally intrinsically disordered domain. (E) RNA inhibits aggregation of PrP-GFP in vitro. (1) 5 μM MBP-PrP-GFP was incubated in the presence of tobacco etch virus protease for 1 h at RT in aggregation buffer (10 mM Tris–pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl). To analyze aggregation of PrP-GFP fluorescence, imaging data were recorded by laser scanning microscopy using Z-stack and processed with maximum intensity projection. (2) Bulk RNA prepared from HeLa cells was added together with tobacco etch virus. After 1 h the reaction was incubated for an additional 1 h in the presence of RNase. Aggregation was analyzed as in (1). (F) Cytosolic PrP, but not nuclear PrP, causes proteostasis decline in the cytosol and nucleus. Fluc-eGFP folding sensors present in both the nucleus and the cytosol (Fluc-eGFP), or only in the nucleus (NLS-Fluc-eGFP), or only in the cytosol (NES-Fluc-eGFP), were co-expressed in HEK cells with NLS-PrPΔGPI, or NES-PrPΔGPI. 24 h post-transfection, cells were lysed, and luminescence in total lysates was measured using a Luminometer. Fold change of luminescence was calculated by standardizing against lysates from cells transfected with an empty vector instead of PrP. The indicated line is the mean of the data set of five biological replicates, analyzed with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test at 95% confidence interval, *P = 0.05, **P = 0.005, ***P = 0.0005. Scale bar, 10 μm. As another approach to study conformational differences, we performed limited proteolysis experiments. Whole-cell lysates from NLS-PrP-GFP- or NES-PrP-GFP-expressing cells were treated with increasing concentrations of proteinase K (PK) before immunoblotting. At PK concentrations that completely digested NLS-PrP-GFP, the cytosolically localized NES-PrP-GFP resisted proteolytic degradation, suggesting that NES-PrP-GFP adopted a more aggregated conformation compared to NLS-PrP-GFP (Fig 4D). This analysis also revealed that the N-terminal domain of PrP is highly sensitive to proteolytic digestion, consistent with its intrinsically disordered structure.

RNA prevents phase transition of PrP into aggregates The FRAP recordings revealed that nuclear PrP is in a more soluble conformation compared to cytosolic PrP. A major difference between the cytosolic and nuclear chemical milieu is the high content of negatively charged RNAs in the nucleus, which can buffer protein aggregation (Maharana et al, 2018). To test for a possible role of RNA in keeping PrP-GFP soluble, we used the in vitro aggregation assay described above (Fig 3F). Indeed, bulk RNAs purified from HeLa cells interfered with the transition of soluble PrP-GFP into aggregates (Fig 4E, row 2, Fig S3A, lower panels). The anti-aggregation activity was dependent on RNA polymers since PrP-GFP started to aggregate upon addition of RNase (Fig 4E, row 2). Moreover, in the presence of RNAs, PrP-GFP was more sensitive to proteolytic digestion, indicating that RNA acted as negatively charged polymeric cosolute to keep PrP-GFP in a soluble conformation (Fig S3B).