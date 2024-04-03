Hope Loves Company and BetterHelp Join Forces to Provide Free Telehealth Services for Families Impacted by ALS
Free mental health services to be provided for individuals living with ALS and caregivers.
The cost of mental health services should not be a barrier to accessing support, especially for families already facing the burdens of ALS.”PENNINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Loves Company (HLC), a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting families impacted by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BetterHelp, the world's largest online therapy platform, to offer free telehealth services to children and families affected by ALS.
For over a decade, HLC has been a beacon of hope for families navigating the challenges of ALS – providing various support programs, family camp retreats and virtual resources tailored to their unique needs. Recognizing the growing mental health crisis among youth, exacerbated by factors such as social media and the COVID-19 pandemic, HLC remains committed to addressing the holistic needs of children and families coping with ALS.
"For over ten years, we have walked with families on their journeys with ALS, constantly evolving our programs to meet their needs,” said Jennifer Thompson, MSW, Executive Director of Hope Loves Company. “The mental health challenges faced by youth and caregivers impacted by ALS cannot be ignored, and our partnership with BetterHelp underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive support to our community."
The innovative partnership with BetterHelp comes at a critical time, as the US Surgeon General declared youth mental health as the "defining public health crisis of our time" in 2023. Many families within the ALS community have expressed the need for accessible mental health services, citing financial barriers and limited insurance coverage as significant obstacles.
Through this collaboration, individuals living with ALS and their caregivers will have access to free mental health counseling for up to three months, delivered by licensed professionals in their respective states. These services will be provided remotely, allowing families to receive support from the comfort of their homes.
"We hear the concerns of our families loud and clear," Thompson added. "The cost of mental health services should not be a barrier to accessing support, especially for families already facing the burdens of ALS. This partnership with BetterHelp represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure that no family in our community feels alone on their journey."
To access the programs and other free resources for families visit www.hopelovescompany.org.
