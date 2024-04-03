Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,096 in the last 365 days.

Opine and Historia Films Join Forces to Produce Feature Film "Finders Fee" with Award-Winning Director Patrick Phillips

image of large purple O creates Opine logo and neutral pillars and the words Historia Films

Opine and Historia Films collaborate to produce

Opine and Historia Films proudly announce their partnership to produce the feature film "Finders Fee" which will be helmed by Patrick Phillips.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opine and Historia Films proudly announce their partnership to produce the feature film "Finders Fee." The project will be directed by the award-winning filmmaker Patrick Phillips and is set to be filmed in Mississippi later this year. With Phillips' talent for creating gripping and emotional narratives, audiences can expect an unforgettable cinematic experience.

"Finders Fee" is a psychological thriller in which two rural detectives struggle to solve a string of brutal murders whose victims seem to have nothing in common. The murderer kidnaps, taunts and tortures their victims before killing them and leaving them to be found. When one of the detectives disappears, it becomes a battle of wills between the detective and their captor. Solving the common thread unearths a macabre and twisted reasoning and could cost the detective her life.

This partnership between Opine and Historia Films is a testament to the dedication and passion of both companies in bringing compelling stories to the big screen.

"We are thrilled to partner with Historia Films and have Patrick Phillips on board as the director for 'Finders Fee'" said Laura Buckles, co-founder of Opine. "Both Historia and Patrick Phillips bring a wealth of knowledge and a passion for filmmaking to the table."

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between Opine Productions and Historia Films.

Laura Buckles
Opine
+1 310-890-1449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Opine and Historia Films Join Forces to Produce Feature Film "Finders Fee" with Award-Winning Director Patrick Phillips

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more