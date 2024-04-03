Opine and Historia Films Join Forces to Produce Feature Film "Finders Fee" with Award-Winning Director Patrick Phillips

Opine and Historia Films collaborate to produce

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opine and Historia Films proudly announce their partnership to produce the feature film "Finders Fee." The project will be directed by the award-winning filmmaker Patrick Phillips and is set to be filmed in Mississippi later this year. With Phillips' talent for creating gripping and emotional narratives, audiences can expect an unforgettable cinematic experience.

"Finders Fee" is a psychological thriller in which two rural detectives struggle to solve a string of brutal murders whose victims seem to have nothing in common. The murderer kidnaps, taunts and tortures their victims before killing them and leaving them to be found. When one of the detectives disappears, it becomes a battle of wills between the detective and their captor. Solving the common thread unearths a macabre and twisted reasoning and could cost the detective her life.

This partnership between Opine and Historia Films is a testament to the dedication and passion of both companies in bringing compelling stories to the big screen.

"We are thrilled to partner with Historia Films and have Patrick Phillips on board as the director for 'Finders Fee'" said Laura Buckles, co-founder of Opine. "Both Historia and Patrick Phillips bring a wealth of knowledge and a passion for filmmaking to the table."

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between Opine Productions and Historia Films.