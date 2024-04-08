Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,678 in the last 365 days.

Former Nurse Sonya Samuels Empowers Healthcare Professionals Through The Integrated Health and Wellness Academy

CEO of Integrated Health and Wellness Academy

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Health and Wellness Academy is proud to announce the launch of their new coaching services for aspiring healthcare professionals. Founded by Nurse Sonya Samuels, a seasoned healthcare entrepreneur with over 23 years of experience in the industry, the academy aims to help others succeed in the challenging field of healthcare entrepreneurship by empowering Healthcare professionals start their own non-medical Homecare agency or Medspa.

Having worked in various roles within the healthcare industry, Nurse Sonya Samuels has seen firsthand the struggles faced by healthcare entrepreneurs. From navigating complex regulations to managing finances and marketing, starting a healthcare agency can be a daunting task. This is why she is passionate about sharing her knowledge and expertise with others who are looking to enter this field.

Through her coaching services, Nurse Sonya Samuels will provide aspiring healthcare professionals with the necessary tools and resources to start and grow their own agency. This includes guidance on developing a business plan, navigating legal and regulatory requirements, and creating effective marketing strategies. She will also share valuable insights on managing finances and building a strong team to ensure long-term success.

Nurse Sonya Samuels believes that with the right support and guidance, anyone can achieve their dream of becoming a successful healthcare entrepreneur. She is excited to share her knowledge and experience with others and help them overcome the challenges that come with starting a healthcare agency. With her coaching services, she hopes to inspire and empower aspiring healthcare professionals to turn their dreams into reality.

For more information on Integrated Health and Wellness Academy and Sonya's coaching services, please visit their website or contact Nurse Sonya Samuels directly. With her guidance, aspiring healthcare entrepreneurs can take the first step towards building a successful and fulfilling career in the healthcare industry. For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:
info@opulentwellnessinc.com

SONYA SAMUELS
Opulent Wellness Inc | Integrated Health & Wellness Academy
info@opulentwellnessinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Former Nurse Sonya Samuels Empowers Healthcare Professionals Through The Integrated Health and Wellness Academy

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more