Blueprint Creative Group Awarded Marketing Contract with Nashville Department of Transportation for Vision Zero Campaign
Blueprint Creative Group has been retained to develop a multifaceted marketing and education campaign focused on behavior change and social norming.MIAMI, FL, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Creative Group, an SBA 8(a) certified strategic communications agency, has been awarded a significant contract to ignite a citywide transformation towards safer streets. The three year contract will see Blueprint spearhead a robust education and awareness campaign for Metro Nashville's Vision Zero initiative. Blueprint Creative Group will leverage its expertise in public awareness campaigns to create a multi-channel strategy that reaches all segments of the Nashville community.
“We understand that traffic safety is a public health concern and that making Nashville roads safer and saving lives creates a safer, healthier community for all. So we are honored to be chosen to partner with Nashville Department of Transportation on this important initiative," says Fabiola Fleuranvil, CEO of Blueprint Creative Group. "Vision Zero is a powerful and necessary goal, and we are committed to developing a campaign that raises awareness, encourages safe driving practices, and ultimately saves lives."
Vision Zero, a national program adopted by Nashville in response to rising traffic crashes, aims for a future with no traffic fatalities. Vision Zero addresses this by promoting safer driving, better road design, and fostering a culture of shared responsibility.
The statistics paint a sobering picture. Between 2014 an 2022 alone, 468 people have tragically died on Metro Nashville roads with an additional 148 fatalities in 2022 and 2023 alone. Every year, an average of 360 drivers, 75 pedestrians, and 8 cyclists are killed or seriously injured. Vision Zero seeks to completely eliminate these tragedies by 2050. (Nashville crash data source: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/74363e0dbb3e43138bc7d451a90817ef/)
The campaign emphasizes a data-driven, public health approach using behavior change and social norming strategies to educate the public and encourage safer, responsible behaviors. Blueprint's campaign will encompass a multifaceted approach:
* Long-Term Strategic Communication: A comprehensive plan to drive widespread awareness and encourage positive social norms.
* Media Strategy: Utilizing the right channels to reach all segments of Nashville's diverse community.
* Brand Strategy: Building a unified brand identity that reinforces collective responsibility for traffic safety.
* Targeted Education: Tailored educational programs and materials for key stakeholders, including schools, community groups, and government entities.
* School Outreach: Integrating safe habits in future generations through educational outreach.
* Grassroots Activation: Partnering with community organizations to mobilize residents and drive local engagement.
Blueprint has already unveiled a powerful new Vision Zero brand identity and messaging strategy that serves to unify the campaign and resonate deeply with the diverse communities of Nashville. Furthermore, Blueprint is spearheading the rollout of the Vision Zero pledge initiative. This call to action empowers citizens to actively support Vision Zero by committing to safe driving habits, advocating for safer infrastructure, and spreading awareness.
This engagement between NDOT and Blueprint Creative Group signifies a powerful step towards a safer and more equitable transportation environment for everyone in Metro Nashville. By fostering a citywide commitment to Vision Zero, the campaign seeks to emphasize the importance of individual responsible choices contributing to a community where children can play freely, families can walk safely, and no lives need to be lost on Metro Nashville roads.
About Blueprint Creative Group
Founded in 2007, Blueprint Creative Group is a certified woman-owned strategic communications agency with a proven track record of success. They offer a holistic approach, integrating communication strategies with overall planning to propel positive business and organizational impact.
Learn more about Blueprint Creative Group at blueprintcreativegroup.com
