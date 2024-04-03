BC Hydro issues call for new clean electricity to power B.C.’s future

CANADA, April 3 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation –

“In addition to delivering new sources of clean electricity to help us reduce emissions, the projects that will be created by BC Hydro’s call for power will create more skilled jobs and generate an estimated $2.3 billion to $3.6 billion in capital spending throughout the province. That’s the B.C. clean economy in action.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“B.C.’s clean electricity is one of our biggest advantages in the battle against climate change and has helped establish us as a leader in the global transition to cleaner sources of energy. With this call for power, we’re taking action to make sure we have the clean electricity people will need to power their lives and businesses in a low-carbon future, building partnerships that benefit First Nations and generating new economic opportunities in the clean energy sector.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“BC Hydro’s call for power will bring to First Nations exciting new opportunities and business partnerships. It recognizes the powerful role that our First Nations can play in our clean-energy future, as we work together in the spirit of reconciliation to achieve our climate goals.”

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) –

“The CIB is pleased to support British Columbia’s growing demand for clean electricity through BC Hydro’s call for power. First Nations equity is a critical part of developing the new infrastructure and we are offering Indigenous Equity Initiative loans to First Nations seeking financing for their ownership of these sustainable energy projects.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs –

“Without question, the climate crisis is devastating our planet, and it is necessary to accelerate the move to green our economy focusing on clean, renewable energy as soon as possible.”

Regional Chief Terry Teegee, British Columbia Assembly of First Nations –

“All new clean-energy projects will occur on First Nations title lands in B.C. It is imperative to find inventive ways to include First Nations as equity owners. We acknowledge the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and BC Hydro for their innovative approach to bringing equity opportunities to First Nations in B.C. The First Nations Leadership Council proposes a First Nations fairness monitor to oversee the request for proposal process to ensure First Nations commitments are fulfilled.”

Robert Phillips, political executive, First Nations Summit –

“A new call for power requiring First Nations equity participation in all projects is an important step forward. There is much more work ahead, including future steps toward compensation for past infringements from large-scale hydro projects of the past, environmental enhancement and restoration of our rivers and streams, and revenue sharing. I commend the provincial government for taking this first step toward recognition of our rights and title in the context of the BC Hydro call for power.”

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy BC –

“Clean Energy BC (CEBC) is excited to see this announcement as it’s another example that the Government of British Columbia recognizes that clean electricity is a competitive advantage. So, we need to invest in our electrical system, including new renewable power generation under this call for power. This call for power will support the province’s climate goals, advance reconciliation, attract clean investment and create jobs for people in an innovative sector of the economy. CEBC members look forward to continuing our work with government and BC Hydro to build a stronger and cleaner economy, supporting First Nations self-determination and economic opportunities, and positioning B.C. as a low-carbon leader and clean-energy superpower.”

Cody Gatzke, business manager and financial secretary, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) –

“IBEW is prepared to answer BC Hydro’s call for power by providing the skilled workforce that independent power producers, power-line contractors and BC Hydro requires to construct and maintain the power system. We are proud to offer the only power-line technician apprenticeship program in British Columbia. IBEW stands behind the utilization of B.C.-based contractors and union workers, ensuring economic and reconciliation opportunities benefit local communities.”

Wade Grant, board chair, New Relationship Trust –

“New Relationship Trust is proud to continue its role of managing the BC Indigenous clean-energy initiative and for the transformative collaboration with the Province of B.C., Canada and BC Hydro. This work empowers First Nations communities across British Columbia to achieve clean-energy capacity. Today’s announcement also recognizes and respects the important role First Nations play as essential partners in the transition to a net-zero energy economy.”

Tom Hackney, policy adviser, BC Sustainable Energy Association –

“The 2024 call for power is a big step for a clean-energy transition in B.C. We believe BC Hydro’s new power acquisitions will strongly support greenhouse gas reductions in B.C., while helping to create jobs, keep energy affordable and promote reconciliation with First Nations. The world is going in this direction and B.C. should do its share.”

Matthew Klippenstein, executive director, Hydrogen BC –

“The Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association and its affiliate Hydrogen BC commend this call for new clean electricity. Alongside the 10-year capital plan, it will grow economic activity around the province, support the work of reconciliation, improve our energy system’s resilience and position British Columbia to reduce more emissions in easier- and harder-to-decarbonize sectors, alike with direct electrification and clean hydrogen.”

Matt MacInnis, president, Electrical Contractors Association of B.C. –

“British Columbia’s electrical and line utility contractors look forward to helping build new sources of clean, renewable electricity, and the supporting transmission infrastructure. The projects that will be developed through the call for power are essential to meeting the future electricity needs of our communities and economy.”

Evan Pivnick, program manager, Clean Energy Canada –

“Today’s announcement of a new call for power — the first in over a decade — is vital to securing the clean energy this province needs over the coming years. Expanding our clean-power supply through a series of new power calls will be essential for landing new clean investments, fighting climate change, and critically, ensuring that households can take advantage of technologies, such as electric vehicles and heat pumps, that can reduce British Columbians’ energy bills.”

Chris Severson-Baker, executive director, Pembina Institute –

“Clean electricity is key to solving the decarbonization and resiliency puzzle, and this call for power is a step toward adding much-needed capacity to achieve B.C.’s electrification and emissions-reduction targets. This call for power, tied to First Nations ownership, is BC Hydro contributing to long overdue change in how the wealth of B.C.’s resources are shared.”

Merran Smith, president, New Economy Canada –

“The global shift to a clean economy is happening now and the race is on. As investors continue to look to put their dollars behind industries powered by clean energy, adding this much-needed electricity supply to B.C.’s grid will attract investment and help British Columbians access the reliable, affordable and clean power they need to get to work, produce products the world wants, compete and win.”

Robert Sparks, chair, Government Relations Committee, Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association (VEVA) –

“This is very positive news for all British Columbians. The call for power will add to B.C.’s clean-energy supply and provide valuable investment, training and employment opportunities. BC Hydro did extensive research on future electricity needs. In the transportation sector in particular, the expanded capacity will help support sustainable, electrified forms of transportation that can cumulatively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help address the climate crisis. VEVA is pleased to support the call.”

Chris Wasilenchuk, president, Construction, Maintenance and Allied Workers –

“It is a positive step forward that BC Hydro is committing this capital investment to build out the power needs for British Columbia and to lead the way to a greener future. We need this commitment in infrastructure to ensure we have the necessary supply to meet the demands of our province. This commitment also means jobs for British Columbians, which also leads to a stronger economy.”