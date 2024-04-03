Merck Foundation announced ‘‘Diabetes and Hypertension’’ Media Recognition Awards 2024 for Asian Countries

The theme of the awards is to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “I believe Media has the power to influence the society and hence, plays an instrumental role in raising awareness of prevalent health issues. Hence, I am inviting all media representatives from Asian Countries to participate for our Media Awards and share their most meaningful work that has helped raise awareness about diabetes and hypertension, and highlight the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.”

The awards are open to all the journalists in Asian Countries from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia platforms. The most creative and influential work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities on diabetes and hypertension on a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation has also launched these awards for African and Latin American countries.

Details of Merck Foundation MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS 2024 “Diabetes & Hypertension”

Who can apply:

Journalists from Asian countries that are part of Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms

How to Apply:

Entries can be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com

Language of Entries:

English, any other local language

The Subject line of the mail should mention:

Merck Foundation MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS 2024 “Diabetes & Hypertension”

Please specify your name, country, category of application, and contact details.

Categories and Prize Money for each group:

Categories Print Media Online Media Radio Multimedia

Prize Money USD 500 USD 500 USD 500 USD 500

Sending multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Merck Foundation has also launched ‘Sugar Free Jude’ and ‘Mark’s Pressure’ the first Animation Films to raise about Diabetes & hypertension and to promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond. These animation films are adaptation of their children’s storybooks.

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure” Animation film here:

“Through our Awards, Storybooks and Animation films, I want to remind everyone that good health is our greatest treasure!” added Dr. Kelej.

Contacts

Source: Merck Foundation