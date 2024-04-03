28 Years Later: Honoring the Memory of the Lives Lost on April 3, 1996

Today marks 28 years since the plane carrying Secretary of Commerce Ronald H. Brown and 34 others crashed, and all aboard perished while on the way to Dubrovnik, Croatia for a trade mission. True to ITA’s goal of uplifting U.S. businesses and our international partners, they sought to promote commercial opportunities for both the United States and a newly independent Croatia. We vow not to forget the victims, 11 of whom were Commerce officials, including five of our own from ITA.

It is an important day for the international trade community to reflect and remember the colleagues who we lost and honor the legacy that they left behind. At ITA, we do this by continuing our work on trade missions worldwide and channeling our efforts to uplift the Balkans region despite regional hardships. We also have ITA Memorial Awards named in their honor for our team members whose contributions are a fitting tribute to their memory.

Please join us today in keeping these individuals and their family members in your thoughts.

Marisa Lago is the Under Secretary for International Trade. Diane Farrell is the Deputy Under Secretary for International Trade.

