Miller highlights efforts to make ND more military friendly at 'Month of the Military Child' event

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller today highlighted recent progress made toward the goal of making North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation during an event with students at Memorial Middle School on Minot Air Force Base to celebrate April being proclaimed as “Month of the Military Child” in North Dakota.

North Dakota has approximately 7,300 active duty service members with 4,300 children at the Air Force bases in Minot and Grand Forks, along with 5,500 service members in the North Dakota National Guard and Reserve with 4,200 children, for a total of more than 8,500 military children in the state, Miller noted before reading the Month of the Military Child proclamation signed by Gov. Doug Burgum.

“We know that whether they’re serving overseas or here on American soil, when our military members serve, so do their families – and so do their children. That’s why it’s so important for all of us to share our thanks and support them at all times,” said Miller, who chairs the Task Force for Military Issues in North Dakota (TF MIND). “While April is the Month of the Military Child, our administration will keep working all year long to ensure that North Dakota is the most military-friendly state in the nation and that the well-being of our military children and families is always top of mind.”

Also attending today’s event to honor children of military service members were Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard; State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler; Col. Daniel Hoadley, commander of the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base; Col. George Chapman, deputy commander of the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base; and Minot Public Schools Superintendent Mark Vollmer.

“During the Month of the Military Child, let us honor the steadfast courage and unwavering resilience of our youngest heroes, whose sacrifices enrich the very fabric of our community and nation,” Dohrmann said.

North Dakota has been ranked as of the best states for veterans and a Top 10 state for military retirees. The state’s efforts to make North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation were bolstered by several pieces of legislation signed by Burgum during the 2023 legislative session, including bills that: