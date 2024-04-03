Governor Cooper Announces Two Superior Court Appointments

NORTH CAROLINA, April 3 - Today, Governor Cooper announced two judicial appointments to the North Carolina Superior Court.

“Judge Tessa Sellers and Gus Willis bring a variety of legal expertise to the Superior Court and they both have served North Carolina and their communities with distinction for many years,” said Governor Cooper. “I appreciate their willingness to step up and keep working for the people of our state in these new roles.”

The Honorable Tessa Sellers has been appointed to the Superior Court in Judicial District 43A, serving Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Macon and Swain counties. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable William H. Coward. Sellers currently serves as a District Court Judge in North Carolina’s 43rd Judicial District. Previously, she served as an Assistant District Attorney in North Carolina’s 30th Prosecutorial District and as a general practitioner in private practice. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Mars Hill College and her Juris Doctor from Campbell University’s Norman A. Wiggins School of Law.

Augustus Willis has been appointed to the Superior Court in Judicial District 4, serving Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Joshua W. Willey. Currently, Willis serves as an Assistant District Attorney serving Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. Previously, he served as a Staff Attorney & Legislative Analyst for the North Carolina General Assembly. He received his Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University and his Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

