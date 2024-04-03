Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® Signs Five Additional Global Real Estate Partnerships
Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® recently signed five more Global Real Estate Partnerships at MIPIM in France, bringing the total to 19 partnerships.
Our goal is to continue creating similar partnerships that will form a vibrant global network to benefit both our members and consumers.”WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) recently added five new global partners to its network after signing agreements with FIABCI Europe, FIABCI Suisse (Switzerland), FIABCI France, FIABCI Belgium and FIABCI Saudi Arabia at the international MIPIM Real Estate Expo in France.
— Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO
These new alliances will provide resources, visibility, and connections for HGAR’s international partners, while creating new business opportunities for HGAR members and enhancing the Association’s position in the global real estate marketplace. “We are so excited about these new partnerships and look forward to collaborating with them in promoting each other’s markets,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO. “Our goal is to continue creating similar partnerships that will form a vibrant global network to benefit both our members and consumers.”
Last year, HGAR signed new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the following: COFECI – CRECI, the Federal Council of Real Estate Brokers in Brazil; SIRA Spanish International Realty Alliance in Madrid, Spain, and API Associació D’agents Immobilaris de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain; Association of Estate Agents (AEAN), Nigeria; Polish Real Estate Federal (PREF), Poland; and the National Association of REALTORS® India.
Also in 2023, HGAR’s Global Business Council received the prestigious 2023 Platinum Global Achievement Award from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This marks the second year in a row that the Council has won this award.
In 2022, HGAR added partnerships with Ukraine REALTORS®, Pinellas REALTOR® Association in Florida, the Association of Real Estate Professionals and Companies of Portugal (APEMIP), and the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
The Camara Paraguaya de Empresas Loteadoras e Immobiliarias in Paraguay signed a MOU with HGAR in 2021, and in 2020, HGAR signed agreements with Camara Empresasria de Desarrolladores Urbanos (CEDU) in Argentina, Camara Immobiliaria Uruguaya in Uruguay and the Portuguese International Realty (PIR) in Portugal.
Formed in 2018, HGAR’s Global Business Council was previously honored with Gold Global Achievement Awards in 2020 and 2021 and a Silver designation in 2019. In 2021, HGAR was awarded the “Ambassador Association of the Year” Award by NAR for its efforts in creating new and innovative programming benefiting both U.S. and Portuguese REALTORS®.
This year, HGAR along with other regional Associations, will be holding the 18th Annual Global Real Estate Summit on November 5 at the Fordham University Law School in Manhattan. The two-day event will feature sessions on the latest market data, trends, resources, and tips to jump start or grow global business and better understand global cultures.
The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) is a not-for-profit trade association covering more than 13,000 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second largest REALTOR® Association in New York, and one of the largest in the country.
