The Accessibility Green Tech Coalition & Industries of the Blind Operation Announce New Initiative to Empower the Blind

Blind & disabled deserve a shot at the American Dream!** Our initiative provides resources & support. Donate & join the fight for equality. #accessibility.” — Jorge Zavala

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accessibility Green Tech Coalition and Industries of the Blind Initiative

A new initiative aiming to empower the blind and disabled community through self-employment opportunities and fostering independence was announced today. The Accessibility Green Tech Coalition and Industries of the Blind operation, spearheaded by Green Party presidential candidate George Zavala, seeks to create a more inclusive and accessible future.

“Our mission is to provide individuals with the training, resources, and support systems they need to achieve their dreams and contribute meaningfully to society,” said a spokesperson for the initiative. “We believe everyone deserves the chance to be self-sufficient and pursue their goals.”

Donations to the initiative will directly support the creation of programs that address barriers to employment and independence faced by the blind and disabled community.

The initiative emphasizes core values of transparency, inclusion, and accountability. “We are committed to building stronger communities through compassion and care,” the spokesperson added.

**About the Accessibility Green Tech Coalition and Industries of the Blind**

For more information or to donate, please visit https://votejz.org/ .

