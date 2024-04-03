Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,990 in the last 365 days.

Hunter missing in Sumter County WMA for over 24 hours found by FWC K-9 team

On Friday, March 29, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Law Enforcement K-9 team responded to assist with a search for a missing hunter within the Green Swamp East Wildlife Management Area.

The hunter was dropped off for a turkey hunt in the early morning hours of March 28 along a road inside the WMA.  At approximately 2:30 p.m. that afternoon his party reported him missing when he did not return to the designated meeting spot.

Multiple agencies, including K-9 Units from Sumter County, Polk County and the Florida Department of Corrections, immediately began to search that afternoon. Five K-9 teams from various agencies including two FDC bloodhounds searched all afternoon and into the early morning hours of the next day.

At 7 a.m. FWC K-9 Officer Malachi Wilkins deployed K-9 Havoc and began to search the last known location of the missing hunter. FWC K-9 Havoc tracked for approximately half of a mile before locating the man sitting on a fallen tree at approximately 9:30 a.m. He was brought back to the check station where local EMS evaluated him and found no major medical issues.

You just read:

Hunter missing in Sumter County WMA for over 24 hours found by FWC K-9 team

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more