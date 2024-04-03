Local News Live and Gray Stations to Stream Continuous Live Eclipse Coverage

ATLANTA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Local News Live, a streaming news network that provides live news coverage from Gray’s 114 television markets and Washington DC Bureau, and Gray stations will stream continuous live coverage of the total solar eclipse on April 8th. The programming will be available as a live stream on more than 500 Gray Television station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. Gray stations in the path of totality will also provide complete local coverage to their communities on every screen.



Local News Live anchors Debra Alfarone and Rasheeda Kabba will anchor wall-to-wall coverage from Gray’s Washington DC Bureau. Gray’s dedicated reporting teams will deploy to more than 20 markets along the path of totality from Texas to Maine. KGNS, Gray’s Laredo, Texas affiliate, will lead off coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET in Eagle Pass, Texas, the first spot in the United States to experience the full effect of the solar eclipse. Gray journalists will continue to hand off coverage from one market to the next, giving viewers a seamless experience until the conclusion of the event at WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine at 4:00 p.m. ET.

“Gray stations are uniquely positioned within the path of totality to offer the most comprehensive coverage on every platform,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “Our extensive reach and exceptional reporting teams will provide viewers with an unmatched experience of one of the year’s biggest events.”

“Local News Live is built to give local perspectives on national stories 24/7. A nationwide event like the eclipse is the ideal opportunity to showcase our partnership with Gray’s local newsrooms for multifaceted coverage no other news operation can beat,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen.

In addition to the live coverage, Local News Live produced a half-hour special The Great American Eclipse airing on all Gray affiliates to preview the momentous event.

