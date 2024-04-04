Cossette Encourages Readers Not to Be Politically Indifferent
Indeed, indifference is the enemy of democracy.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having lived a fulfilling life, LeRoy Cossette, also known as Mr. Le, gets real in his book “American Insanity” about how the Washington politicians and bureaucracy have ceased to represent the people, and have become self-serving to their own interests instead.
Following serving as a Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran, he then served as Healthcare Administrator with the Department of Veterans Affairs for thirty-two years. The last eleven years at Veterans Affairs (VA) Headquarters in Washington. For the first years, he was the Chief of Policy and Operations, and in the last two years, he became the Acting Director of Headquarters Health Administrative Service. In those eleven years in Washington, he worked closely with members of Congress and White House staff regarding Veterans issues.
Cossette also served as a township Counselman for two two-year terms. After he retired, he volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for the span of nine years. He also ventured into co-owning a private business. Currently, he is active with the GOP, and a District Captain and Content Writer for the Convention of States Action movement.
As a political activist and a writer of political Op-eds for news media, his book “American Insanity” masterfully weaves together his personal reflections with the larger narrative. Here, he tackles how newly elected officials go to Washington with honorable intentions, but eventually become corrupted as the greed for wealth and power consumes them. This sadly corrodes the heritage, culture, and the very fabric of the constitutional republic, coupled with the political apathy of a large percentage of the population.
Readers will surely appreciate how things work in the Washington Bureaucracy and what actions they can contribute to save the Constitutional Republic. Get a hold of a copy on Amazon now!
