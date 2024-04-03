Cavendish Farms Introduces Quick Crisp

A New Lineup of Convenient and Delicious Potato Products and Appetizers

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavendish Farms today announced the launch of Quick Crisp, a new lineup of products delivering convenience and a great taste to Canadian households.

The Quick Crisp lineup features three new products including Potato Tots, Onion Rings, and Slim Steak Cut Fries. These innovative items were created to cook in just five minutes in the air fryer or eight minutes in the oven. They provide consumers with a quick and hassle-free mealtime solution without compromising taste or quality.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Quick Crisp lineup, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence," said Julie Levesque, Senior Director of Marketing, Cavendish Farms. "These additions are part of our commitment to provide Canadians with premium and delicious potato products and appetizers that fit seamlessly into their busy lifestyles."

The Quick Crisp products have started shipping and are now appearing on shelves at all major retailers across Canada.

Cavendish Farms is dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative products that elevate the mealtime experience.

About: For over 40 years, Cavendish Farms has been a family-owned business. It puts pride, dedication, and a whole lot of know-how into everything it grows, and everything it makes. Cavendish Farms® Quick Crisp products can be found in the frozen section of your favourite grocer in Canada. In most stores, you can expect to find a variety of Cavendish Farms products. For more information about Cavendish Farms and its new Quick Crisp lineup, please visit www.cavendishfarms.com. Cavendish Farms is part of the J.D. Irving, Group of Companies.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Paschal paschal.lisa@jdirving.com