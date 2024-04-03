Informa PLC Confirms Dates for FinovateSpring 2024

In-person event will feature 50+ Live Demos Showcasing the Latest Fintech Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, is pleased to announce that FinovateSpring , a cutting-edge fintech conference catering to the digital future of financial institutions, will be held in person from May 21-23, 2024, at the Marriot Marquis San Francisco.



As the West Coast's leading fintech showcase where decision-makers meet, see, and redefine the future of financial services, Finovate is an information packed conference that is specially designed to maximize education and networking opportunities for financial sector executives, investors, C-suite leaders, financial innovators and fintech operators. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from an immense diversity of expert perspectives presented within specially curated environments that drive collaborative pathways, optimizing business efficiencies and outcomes.

The highly anticipated event will demonstrate and advance the full scope of the fintech ecosystem, all under one roof. As a result, the event is expected to see a footfall of 1200+ senior attendees including 840+ C-level executives, heads of departments, directors and vice-presidents; 600+ attendees from banks and other financial institutions; 50+ innovative demo-presenters; and 100-plus expert speakers.

Incredibly, the platform provides space for over 15,000 meetings between representatives of 300+ financial institutions offering a unique frame of reference, novel ideas, and a fresh outlook for industry professionals to engage in a deep exploration of financial infrastructures, and enable the discovery of fresh opportunities that deliver outsized results.

The event uniquely distinguishes itself from other conferences due to its highly efficient format and close attention to time management which lead to high-quality educational experiences that ensure that attendees stay ahead of the curve.

At FinovateSpring, you are assured of impactful meetings with savvy, seasoned professionals and founders. With an average of 12.5 meetings across the three days of the event in 2023, attendees will connect with an exciting collection of highly experienced innovators, analysts, senior bankers, fintech leaders, and VC’s. This unique networking experience can be supercharged via a specially designed app which will be available 6 weeks before the conference along with a sophisticated scheduling software and digital business cards. The state-of-the-art technology platform is sure to leave attendees with a calendar full of fruitful meetings with leaders of the fintech revolution, as well as senior decision-makers from banks and other financial institutions.

The event also boasts a star-studded line-up of keynote speakers including Brian Solis , Author, Mindshift: Ignite Change, Inspire Action, And Innovate for A Better Tomorrow; Shirin Oreizy , Founder and CEO, Next Step; Manas Chawla , CEO, London Politica; and Karl Alomar , Managing Partner, M13; among other eminent members of the industry. Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate will offer the welcome address at the conference.



Having amassed considerable experience in spotlighting innovative fintech companies, Finovate will host more than 50 interactive seven-minute demo sessions in an efficient real-world format where C-level executives will showcase today’s most cutting-edge technological breakthroughs, as well as provide insights into future developments. Each presenting company is hand-picked by Finovate through a rigorous selection process to ensure attendees maximize their takeaways from the event.

A variety of avant-garde companies shall make up the cohort of 2024 Demo presenters including Anvil Foundry , API People , APIMATIC , BaaSFlow , and Blee among others .

An invite-only pre-event Briefing and Cocktail Reception on the eve of the event, Monday, 20th May 2024, provides a welcoming environment to make lasting industry connections in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

The pre-event shall include sessions with Greg Palmer, Vice President, Finovate; Fireside Chats with Manas Chawla , CEO, London Politica, and David Penn , Research Analyst, Finovate; and with Julie Muhn , Senior Research Analyst, Finovate, and Brian Solis ; as well as a Special Address on “How Today’s Leading Financial Institutions Can Gain Critical Insight & Stay Competitive.”

The evening will conclude with a drinks and networking session for all attendees.

Attendees from a diverse range of institutions including banks, investors, and VCs (51%); Fintechs and technology firms (30%); Solution providers (15%); government organizations (2%) and media (2%); make this a must-attend event with a sharp focus on high-powered networking, accelerating knowledge exchange; and forging life-long partnerships with industry peers.

The event’s unparalleled networking opportunities shall include unique high-impact meet-and-greet sessions, 1-on-1 conversations with experts at the forefront of technological and business developments, and will be supported by Finovate’s state-of-the-art matchmaking tool that optimizes the experience of attendees seeking to redefine the future of financial services.

Moreover, if you're a director/head/SVP/C-level from a bank, insurer or investor (which includes asset/investment managers and family offices), you can attend FinovateSpring for free via the Finovate Leadership Program.

To book your place for the in-person event and to avail of significant discounts, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/purchase/select-package/

To review the impressive roster of speakers, check out, https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/speakers/

Attendees can also access the Finovate blog and Finovate TV at the highlighted links.

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

General Contact

Finovate

www.Finovate.com

(800) 418-0980

Info@Finovate.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer