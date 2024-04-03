Beverage Veteran Mark Mahoney Joins Brella's Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brella Beverage Inc. proudly announces the appointment of Mark Mahoney, a seasoned veteran in the beverage industry, to its Board of Directors. With an illustrious career spanning four decades, Mark has played pivotal roles in multiple successful ventures, including Maui Beverages (sold to Lyons Magnus), Powell & Mahoney Craft Cocktails (sold to Fever Tree), Atomic Coffee Roasters, Atomic Black Liqueur, and The Drinkable Co, LLC.
Mark's extensive experience extends beyond traditional CPG brands, having also made significant contributions to his own food service brands and national private label customers. As the owner of Vermont Bottling, a leading contract bottling company, Mark has been instrumental in helping countless entrepreneurs launch and scale their beverage businesses.
“I’m honored and excited to join the Team at Brella Beverage Inc” said the newest addition to Brella’s Board of Directors. “ I’ve enjoyed watching this energetic group Launch Brella Drops, create and expand their manufacturing platform and add co-packing as another revenue silo, all within a very short window. Jimmy Semrick has assembled a driven and innovative team backed by strong leadership and a customer centric ethos that is paramount to their success.”
"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Mark Mahoney to Brella's Board of Directors," said Jimmy Semrick, CEO of Brella Beverage Inc. "His guidance and decades of experience have proven invaluable to us at this stage and will in those to come. "
About Brella Beverage Inc.
Brella Beverage Inc. is a pioneering beverage company dedicated to creating innovative and refreshing beverage experiences. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Brella offers a range of manufacturing capabilities that bring new concepts to life and provide consumers with uniquely innovative beverages. Learn more at www.brelladrops.com & www.brellapak.com.
Jimmy Semrick
Mark's extensive experience extends beyond traditional CPG brands, having also made significant contributions to his own food service brands and national private label customers. As the owner of Vermont Bottling, a leading contract bottling company, Mark has been instrumental in helping countless entrepreneurs launch and scale their beverage businesses.
“I’m honored and excited to join the Team at Brella Beverage Inc” said the newest addition to Brella’s Board of Directors. “ I’ve enjoyed watching this energetic group Launch Brella Drops, create and expand their manufacturing platform and add co-packing as another revenue silo, all within a very short window. Jimmy Semrick has assembled a driven and innovative team backed by strong leadership and a customer centric ethos that is paramount to their success.”
"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Mark Mahoney to Brella's Board of Directors," said Jimmy Semrick, CEO of Brella Beverage Inc. "His guidance and decades of experience have proven invaluable to us at this stage and will in those to come. "
About Brella Beverage Inc.
Brella Beverage Inc. is a pioneering beverage company dedicated to creating innovative and refreshing beverage experiences. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Brella offers a range of manufacturing capabilities that bring new concepts to life and provide consumers with uniquely innovative beverages. Learn more at www.brelladrops.com & www.brellapak.com.
Jimmy Semrick
Brella Beverage Inc
email us here