Fortress Payments appoints new EVP and Chief Payments Officer

MIAMI, FL, US, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortress Payments, a dynamic startup poised to revolutionize the global payment landscape, proudly announces the appointment of Menda Sims to its C-Suite. Effective immediately, Ms. Sims, an investor and board advisor assumes the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Payments Officer, bringing her extensive payments experience to drive Fortress Payments' strategic growth initiatives.

“Ms Sims is a highly talented and experienced Fintech leader, and we are proud to have her join our Executive Team,” said Alessandro Chiarini, CEO of Fortress. “Her appointment further reinforces our commitment to our shareholders and clients. Her exceptional track record and deep understanding of the payments landscape make her a valuable addition to our organization. We are confident that under her leadership, Fortress Payments will continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients worldwide."

In her new capacity, Ms. Sims will play a pivotal role in shaping Fortress Payments' strategic direction, leveraging her expertise to drive innovation, foster strategic partnerships, and accelerate the company's expansion on the global stage. With her proven track record and visionary leadership, Sims is set to propel Fortress Payments towards unparalleled success.

Ms. Sims joins Fortress Payments with a wealth of experience from her more than 20 years in the payments and financial technology industries at top payment processors FIS, Chase, Elavon, and Worldpay, where she played key roles in driving strategic initiatives and fostering innovation. Throughout her career, Sims has been recognized for her ability to drive results and her commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients.

"I am honored to join Fortress Payments and contribute to its continued success," remarked Menda Sims. "Fortress Payments' reputation for excellence and commitment to innovation align perfectly with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Fortress Payments to drive growth and deliver best-in-class payment solutions to our clients across the globe."

Ms. Sim's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Fortress Payments as it continues to expand its global footprint and solidify its position as a leader in the payment service industry. With Sims' leadership, Fortress Payments is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver superior value to its clients and stakeholders worldwide.

Fortress Payments is a leading international payment service provider, committed to delivering innovative and secure payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on technology and customer satisfaction, Fortress Payments empowers businesses to streamline their payment processes and enhance their competitiveness in the global marketplace. For more information, please visit https://fortress-pay.com