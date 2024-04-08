HASC Partners with AffirmedRx, PBC, to Enhance Health Care Access and Affordability

AffirmedRx, PBC logo

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hospital Association of Southern California (HASC) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AffirmedRx, PBC, a leading provider of transparent pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services, to further its mission of improving health care access and affordability for the communities it serves.

This partnership between HASC and AffirmedRx underscores their shared vision of a health care system that prioritizes patients, reduces costs and ensures equitable access to quality care. Both organizations are committed to making tangible improvements in health care delivery, and the collaboration is a significant step toward achieving these goals.

HASC, an association representing hospitals and health care systems throughout Southern California, has a longstanding commitment to improving health and well-being in the communities it serves. Through this partnership, HASC aims to leverage AffirmedRx's cutting-edge member experience and technology solutions to enhance health care delivery and drive down costs for patients.

AffirmedRx, PBC, known for its innovative approach to health care, focuses on creating solutions that empower patients, providers and payers. By joining forces with HASC, AffirmedRx aims to bring its expertise in data analytics and patient engagement to HASC member hospitals, ultimately benefiting the broader Southern California community.

“Through our collaboration with AffirmedRx, we’re excited to enhance cost optimization, improve patient engagement and fortify our commitment to community outreach,” said George W. Greene, Esq., president and CEO of HASC. “These combined solutions not only benefit our member hospitals, but also positively impact our patient populations – especially the most vulnerable communities.”

Greg Baker, CEO of AffirmedRx, PBC, also shared his excitement, saying, "AffirmedRx is dedicated to transforming health care, and we are thrilled to partner with HASC to bring innovative solutions to their member hospitals and the communities they serve. Together, we can build a brighter, healthier future for Southern California."

Key initiatives of this partnership include:

1. Cost Optimization: AffirmedRx's data analytics tools will assist HASC member hospitals in identifying cost-saving opportunities without compromising the quality of care, thus helping to reduce the financial burden on patients.

2. Patient Engagement: AffirmedRx's patient navigation platform will be used to strengthen the connection between patients and health care providers, fostering improved communication and health outcomes.

3. Community Outreach: Together, HASC and AffirmedRx will work on community outreach programs to ensure that vulnerable populations receive the care they need and are informed about available resources.

AffirmedRx is dedicated to revolutionizing the pharmacy benefits industry by offering a comprehensive suite of services that prioritize the needs of employers, employees and health care providers. Through its flexible, modern technology and commitment to clarity, AffirmedRx helps organizations gain greater control over their pharmacy benefits and achieve substantial cost savings without compromising the quality of care for employees.

Through this collaboration, HASC members will gain access to AffirmedRx's comprehensive suite of PBM services, including transparent pricing, formulary management, medication therapy management and robust data analytics. AffirmedRx's advanced technology platform will enable HASC members to have real-time visibility into their pharmacy benefit utilization, allowing them to make informed decisions that optimize costs while prioritizing quality care.

Together, AffirmedRx and the Hospital Association of Southern California are poised to transform the way members manage their pharmacy benefits. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, transparent pricing and personalized solutions, this partnership will empower HASC members to reduce costs, streamline operations and help improve overall well-being for their employees.

About AffirmedRx, PBC

AffirmedRx, PBC is a pharmacy benefit manager that partners with self-funded employers to deliver patient-centric pharmacy benefits with a mission to improve health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line.

Learn more at www.AffirmedRx.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/AffirmedRx.

About HASC

The Hospital Association of Southern California (HASC), founded in 1923, is a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) regional trade association. HASC is dedicated to effectively advancing the interests of hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. We comprise 176 member hospitals and 31 health systems, plus numerous related professional associations and associate members. All have a common goal: to improve the operating environment for hospitals and the health status of the communities they serve. Learn more at www.hasc.org.