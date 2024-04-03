IMPORTANT NOTICE TO INVESTORS/CUSTOMERS OF MARK J. WILLIAMS AND BRYCE A. HAMILTON WHO PURCHASED GWG L BONDS
Please Contact The Law Firm of KlaymanToskes if You Suffered GWG Investment Losses With Mark J. Williams or Bryce A. HamiltonSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes has commenced an investigation into financial advisors Mark John Williams and Bryce Austin Hamilton, after their recommendations of GWG L Bond Investments caused an investor up to $300,000 in losses. The law firm urges all current and former customers who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds, or any other high-risk alternative investments, to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 24-00488) against financial advisors Mark John Williams (CRD# 4061842) and Bryce Austin Hamilton (CRD# 4296113) on behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover damages up to $300,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable, illiquid, and high-risk GWG L Bonds.
According to the lawsuit filed by KlaymanToskes, the customer entrusted financial advisors Mark John Williams and Bryce Austin Hamilton to make conservative and low-risk investment recommendations that were in his best interest. Williams and Hamilton falsely represented to the customer that GWG L Bonds were safe bonds with no market risk, and that the customer would receive his principal back upon the bond’s maturity, in addition to monthly income.
As the GWG L Bonds were illiquid and unlisted, there were significant risks that were not disclosed to the customer. In January 2022, GWG stopped paying interest and principal payments to bondholders. Shortly thereafter, GWG Holdings, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and most recently, the L bonds were canceled. GWG L bondholders are owed over $1.3 billion, however, GWG’s ability to monetize its assets remains highly uncertain and unlikely.
Mark John Williams was previously registered as a broker with Forta Financial Group in Carmel, CA, and is currently registered as a broker/advisor with Kingswood Capital Partners and Financial Gravity Family Office Services. Williams is also currently facing a second pending customer complaint related to recommendations to invest in unsuitable, high-risk, and illiquid investments. Bryce Austin Hamilton was previously registered as a broker with Forta Financial Group, Kingswood Capital Partners and Financial Gravity Family Office Services. Hamilton is currently registered as a broker/advisor with CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors.
Financial advisors and their firms are responsible for providing suitable investment advice and must act in the best interest of their customers. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.
Current and former customers of Mark John Williams or Bryce Austin Hamilton who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds and/or any other alternative investment are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
