Treetown Tech Launches New Battery Engineering Expertise
Industry experts will offer services across the entire battery development lifecycle.
Many companies have gaps in battery domain expertise. TTT will fill the gaps with key skills including cell chemistry knowledge, cell product design, battery pack design, and manufacturing, and more.”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treetown Tech has launched a new engineering practice focused on lithium-ion and advanced battery technology, a much-needed area of expertise in the U.S. battery supply chain. Treetown Tech’s new battery practice will be led by three highly experienced experts providing deep knowledge in cell chemistries, cell products, and battery pack design, development, prototyping, and production. The new battery expertise and services will be complemented by Treetown Tech’s extensive product development and engineering capabilities including software, electronics, and mechanical system design, located in a state-of-the-art 16,000-square-foot facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
— Casey Alford, Managing Partner
The global battery industry is expanding at an unprecedented rate, but the United States (and much of the world outside of China and South Korea) is unprepared for the mass industrialization, wide rollout, and use of advanced battery technologies. The US Department of Energy Li-Bridge Report identified eight key challenges that are preventing the development of a robust and sustainable lithium battery supply chain in the U.S., including “lack of R&D and pilot-scale line capacity for the commercialization of new technology” and a “lack of domestic technical know-how, especially in midstream activities.”
Casey Alford, the Managing Partner of Treetown Tech, noted, “Battery technology is difficult to master, as a battery cell is a fusion of multiple interactive disciplines – chemistry, electrochemistry, physics, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering. Companies of all sizes are experiencing gaps in battery domain expertise. Treetown Tech’s new battery team will fill these gaps with a broad collection of skills spanning cell chemistry knowledge, lab services, cell product design, battery pack design, and contract manufacturing.”
The new battery services will expand to include:
> Technical Consulting, Advisory, and Professional Services
> Battery BMS, Module, and Pack Engineering and Assembly Services
> Cell Engineering and Development Services
> Cell Laboratory and Analytical Services
> Cell Pilot Production Support
The new battery engineering team is led by Chris Silkowski, a 20+ year veteran of the lithium-ion battery industry.
Chris is the former R&D Director of Navitas Systems and developed battery cells for applications spanning Formula 1 racing, marine sensing, military portable power packs, and vehicle batteries. Chris’s skills are complemented by Scott Campbell, whose 25-year career as a mechanical engineer included leading Navitas in battery pack engineering and vehicle battery development. Joe DiGiglio, a 15-year guru of quality and test engineering and manufacturing process optimization, also joins the team after managing multidisciplinary teams to improve quality and safety processes of battery manufacturing lines.
The combination of a $5-7B U.S. battery market and a shortage of battery contract engineering means that Treetown Tech stands to thrive in the current and projected battery markets.
Importantly, Treetown Tech routinely works with clients as a key advisor and partner; clients are routinely granted exclusive ownership of all intellectual property developed in collaboration.
For a full list of services and capabilities, visit our battery engineering webpage. To speak directly with our Battery Team lead, email Chris Silkowski at chris.silkowski@treetowntech.com.
Treetown Tech invites any company in need of battery consulting, contract engineering, and pilot services to open a discussion with our new battery team. We look forward to making an impact on your operation.
About Treetown Tech
Founded in Ann Arbor, MI in 2016, Treetown Tech is a full-service product development partner specializing in the intersection of mechanical, electrical, software, and battery engineering disciplines. Treetown Tech leverages agile development processes, integrated product teams, and rapid prototyping to reduce risk and create robust products through brilliantly practical engineering. This approach to fast, low-risk product development serves customers in the manufacturing, consumer electronics, transportation, automotive, and defense industries.
Casey Alford
Treetown Tech LLC
+1 734-436-3065
casey.alford@treetowntech.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn