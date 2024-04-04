APS Global Introduces CompassAPT, an AI/LLM CMMC Cybersecurity Compliance Assistant for DOD Contractors & Vendors

LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APS Global, a leading Cybersecurity and Research & Development company, is proud to announce the launch of CompassAPT, an innovative AI/LLM Assistant designed to revolutionize cybersecurity compliance processes.

CompassAPT, developed over the past several years by Dr. Hansen, CISSP, CMMC CCA/CCP/PA and his dedicated team, is a purpose-built on-prem AI/LLM solution trained on the rigorous standards of NIST & FISMA cybersecurity frameworks. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, CompassAPT empowers organizations to efficiently MAP & REVIEW large and complex compliance documentation in mere hours, delivering unprecedented time savings compared to traditional methods.

Located on the esteemed campus of Capitol Technology University, an NSA and DHS Centers of Excellence, Dr. Hansen's company, APS Global, stands as a beacon of expertise and innovation in the cybersecurity realm. Dr. Hansen himself, a certified CMMC Assessor, leads APS Global as it operates as a Candidate C3PAO (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Third-Party Assessor Organization), with CompassAPT at the forefront of its operations.

APS Global LLC, as a Candidate C3PAO, with an experienced staff dedicated to assisting Dr. Hansen in various cybersecurity endeavors, including GAP Assessments, Remediation, CMMC Platform Design & Deployment, and CMMC Cyber-as-a-Service solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce CompassAPT to the cybersecurity landscape," said Dr. Hansen, CEO of APS Global. "Our mission is to empower organizations with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complex realm of cybersecurity compliance seamlessly. With CompassAPT, we are confident in our ability to reduce the backlog of CMMC compliance challenges for government contractors by driving efficiency, accuracy, and security."

About APS Global: APS Global is a leading Cybersecurity and Research & Development company dedicated to providing innovative solutions to complex cybersecurity challenges. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and expert personnel, APS Global empowers organizations to achieve and maintain robust cybersecurity posture in today's evolving threat landscape.