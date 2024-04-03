Hackney Publications Publishes Fourth Annual ‘100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About’
Creating and maintaining a vibrant sports practice group continues to be a priority for many law firms. We were discerning with this year’s list, which is why some firms were removed and others added.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that it has published the fourth annual “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About,” a portal that serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need experienced and capable legal counsel.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
The law firms are listed alphabetically, a testament to the difficulty in actually ranking such firms. Narrowing the list to just 100 law firms was also a challenge, according to Holt Hackney, who has been editing and publishing sports law periodicals for 25 years.
“Creating and maintaining a vibrant sports practice group continues to be a priority for many law firms,” said Hackney. “We really wanted to be discerning with this year’s list, which is why some firms were removed and others we added.”
Hackney Publications relies on readers, professors, and other industry experts in creating the list.
Among the many firms included on the list are:
• Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
• Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
• CCHA
• Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP
• Dennie Firm, PLLC
• Fisher & Phillips LLP
• Greenspoon Marder LLP
• Herrick, Feinstein LLP
• Hogan Lovells
• Jenner & Block LLP
• Lightfoot Franklin & White, LLC
• Power & Cronin LTD
• Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey, PLLC
• Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney
• Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
• Spencer Fane LLP
• Thompson Coburn LLP
• Vela Wood Staley Young P.C.
The portal has synergy with Sports Law Expert, a blog that features regular content on a daily basis as well as a directory of legal experts and their particular specialty. “This directory has been around for a decade and has led to new business for many attorneys as well as expert witness engagements for the academic community,” said Hackney.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
