BKFC Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Mario Lopez
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the pioneer in bare-knuckle boxing promotion, is thrilled to announce a dynamic partnership with acclaimed television personality and combat sports aficionado, Mario Lopez. This partnership marks a significant milestone for BKFC as it seeks to expand its global reach and deepen its connection with fans of combat sports.
As part of this exciting collaboration, Mario Lopez will step into the role of Brand Ambassador for BKFC, bringing his unparalleled charisma and deep knowledge of boxing and mixed martial arts to the forefront of BKFC events. Lopez will lead and host select press conferences and weigh-ins on BKFC’s mega fights and world championships, transforming these events into globally broadcasted television shows with a unique talk show format. During the live events his insightful commentary and engaging hosting style are set to captivate audiences worldwide.
With the initiation of this dynamic partnership, Lopez not only steps into a pivotal role within BKFC but also becomes a key investor and profit participant, marking a significant milestone as BKFC evolves into a comprehensive media and entertainment conglomerate.
“BKFC is truly on the cutting edge of combat sports and I’m excited to announce this partnership,” said Lopez. “The fast-paced, all action format of BKFC events has their promotion on a rapid ascent throughout the global sports and entertainment landscape.”
In addition to his on-screen roles, Lopez will join forces with BKFC to explore new horizons in content creation. This includes the development of shoulder programming for BKFC events, documentaries, reality television shows, and films, leveraging Lopez’s expertise as an Executive Producer and creator of acclaimed television and film projects.
BKFC is equally excited about the potential for cross-promotional campaigns that utilize Mario Lopez’s extensive reach on television, radio, and his popular podcast. These initiatives are designed to introduce the BKFC brand to new audiences and further cement its status as a leading force in combat sports entertainment.
David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are beyond excited to welcome Mario Lopez into the BKFC family. His passion for combat sports, coupled with his expertise in entertainment, makes him the perfect ambassador to help us bring bare-knuckle boxing to a wider audience. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will undoubtedly elevate the BKFC experience for our fans.”
This partnership also aims to forge major partnerships and distribution deals with top television and sports networks, as well as leading streaming sports platforms. Through Lopez’s credibility in the combat sports space and the undeniable value of his brand, the two entities will work together to unlock new opportunities with sponsors and advertisers across the globe.
Adding to the enthusiasm surrounding this partnership, David Tetreault, President of Triller Sports and Chief Business Officer of BKFC, shared his vision for the collaboration with Mario Lopez. Tetreault, renowned for his pioneering efforts in integrating media and entertainment with combat sports, highlighted the strategic alignment between BKFC’s objectives and Lopez’s multifaceted talents.
“With Mario Lopez joining us, we are not just stepping into a new chapter for BKFC; we are revolutionizing how combat sports are presented to the world. My experience in building the first-ever media and entertainment entity within the combat sports arena through Golden Boy’s Media and Entertainment division has shown me the power of blending high-quality combat sports content with top-notch production and storytelling. We provided groundbreaking live broadcasts, films, and TV series for platforms like Facebook, ESPN, DAZN and Bally Sports. Leveraging this experience, our partnership with Mario is set to create a significant media and entertainment entity within BKFC. His strengths as a television host and actor, combined with his acumen as a producer of films, television series, and documentaries, dovetail perfectly with our vision. Together, we’re poised to redefine the combat sports entertainment landscape, making it more engaging and accessible than ever before,” said David Tetreault.
This partnership signifies BKFC’s commitment to not only promoting bare-knuckle boxing but also enhancing the fan experience through innovative media and entertainment initiatives. With Mario Lopez at the helm and the strategic insight of David Tetreault, BKFC is set to captivate audiences and bring the sport to unprecedented levels
Bernie Bahrmasel
