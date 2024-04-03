Odin Industries to Host Film Festival Screening in Support of Defense of Democracy

Join Us at The Pride Center at Equality Park -Date: April 26, 2024 | Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Date: April 26, 2024 | Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Odin Industries is thrilled to announce a poignant screening event of the documentary, “1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture,” scheduled for April 26th, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at The Pride Center at Equality Park. This event is set to shed light on historical misconceptions within religious texts that have impacted the LGBTQIA+ community and bolster the essential work carried out by Defense of Democracy.

“1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture” offers an in-depth look into how a single biblical mistranslation has perpetuated anti-gay sentiment within Christianity, sparking a movement that has had long-lasting effects on the LGBTQIA+ community. The documentary serves as a critical examination of historical narratives, encouraging viewers to question and seek truth beyond accepted doctrines.

Partnering with Defense of Democracy for this event underscores a mutual commitment to fostering an inclusive public education system. This partnership emphasizes the role of informed public discourse and access to diverse perspectives in sustaining a vibrant democracy. By attending this event, participants support efforts to enlighten the public on the foundational importance of public schools and libraries and the need for active community engagement in democratic processes. All funds raised at the event will go directly to fund the important work of this organization.

Held at The Pride Center at Equality Park, a landmark institution dedicated to offering a welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, this event is more than a film screening. It's an opportunity for community connection, reflection, and education. The Pride Center’s commitment to inclusivity and community support makes it the ideal venue for hosting a dialogue on faith, history, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to engage with the filmmakers and researchers behind “1946,” gaining further insights into the documentary's creation and the historical research that underpins its narrative.

We invite the community to join Odin Industries at The Pride Center at Equality Park for an evening of meaningful engagement on issues at the heart of democracy and inclusivity. This event is a chance to come together in support of challenging historical inaccuracies and advocating for a more inclusive society.

About Odin Industries: Odin Industries is dedicated to promoting community engagement and advancing initiatives that support inclusivity, education, and democracy. We believe in the transformative power of community dialogue and action to effect lasting social change.

About Defense of Democracy: As a champion for inclusive education, Defense of Democracy highlights the critical role of public schools and libraries in a democratic society. The organization provides training, resources, and strategic volunteer opportunities to empower communities nationwide.

About The Pride Center at Equality Park: Serving as a beacon of hope and inclusivity, The Pride Center at Equality Park offers a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. Through a range of services, programs, and events, The Pride Center facilitates community building and supports the well-being of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

For more details on the screening and to secure your attendance, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/defense-of-democracy-film-festival-wilton-manors-fl-tickets-876767704807?aff=oddtdtcreator .

We eagerly anticipate your participation in this enlightening event, fostering a deeper understanding and commitment to inclusivity and democracy.