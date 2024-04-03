Bayshore Family Dental’s Dr. Hayder Continues ICOI Membership
Bayshore Family Dental is proud to highlight the dental implant expertise of Dr. Hayder Kafaji, and his continued membership within the ICOI.DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Family Dental is proud to highlight the dental implant expertise of Dr. Hayder Kafaji. A highly accomplished and dedicated dentist, he brings to the practice a passion for restoring smiles. Improving oral health through advanced implant dentistry is his mission.
That’s why Dr. Hayder is a proud member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI), a prestigious organization dedicated to advancing implant dentistry worldwide. His continuous involvement with the ICOI reflects his commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest techniques and technologies in implantology. His results also speak for themselves—Dr. Hayder has transformed countless smiles and restored oral function for patients of all ages.
This has earned him a stellar reputation for expertise and precision in dental implantology.
Dr. Hayder’s Dental Implant Mastery
In addition to his ICOI membership, Dr. Hayder holds a mastership with the organization. This is a testament to his exceptional skill and knowledge in the field. By being recognized as a master of implant dentistry, Dr. Hayder has demonstrated his dedication to excellence and his ongoing pursuit of advanced training and education.
This mastery also shows patients that they can trust his experienced hands. He combines his implant knowledge with a personalized, patient-focused approach. Dr. Hayder’s attention to detail ensures that each Dunedin patient receives a tailored treatment plan, designed to meet their unique needs and goals and made accessible through flexible financing and insurance options.
Helping Bridge Gaps in Dental Implant Care
Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Hayder is committed to sharing his expertise and passion for implant dentistry through mentorship, lectures, and workshops. He believes in empowering both patients and fellow dental professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve optimal oral health and confident smiles.
This is vital as the need for dental implants increases. The Journal of Dental Research projects implant prevalence to grow to anywhere from 5.7% to 23% by 2026, yet access to the procedure is still low. Dr. Hayder’s own continuing education as well as his commitment to educating others can help increase implant awareness and access.
Dr. Hayder Is Ready to Serve Dunedin Dental Implant Patients
With Dr. Hayder at the helm, patients at Bayshore Family Dental can trust that they are in the hands of a seasoned professional. He is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and enhancing quality of life through the art and science of implant dentistry. The practice is proud to have him as a member, and the residents of Dunedin benefit from having him as their top implant dentist.
Contact:
Bayshore Family Dental
1952 Bayshore Blvd
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 591-6548
https://bayshorefamilydentalfl.com/
Tiffany Toudouze
Transcendental
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram