Staggering Number of Student Athlete Injuries Can Be Curbed with Doctor’s Revolutionary Exercise Program

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research presented by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons has tallied the total number of high school athlete injuries across a four-year period at more than 5.2 million, much of which can be attributed to what Dr. Staten Medsker, Jr., aka “RocknDoc,” dubs “the three biggest postural pandemics of our society:” computer/tech neck, flat butt and short leg syndromes.

“Sixty-seven percent of Americans are diagnosed with computer neck from slouching over electronics; 74% have flat butt from sitting for 12-plus years in school then get desk jobs that shrink both hamstrings on the back of the legs causing tension that pulls the pelvis down; 97% have a short leg from 3,000 untreated falls for the average teenager,” Dr. Medsker explained. “High school sports programs oftentimes hammer the bent nail, making these postural imbalances even more susceptible to strain and injury.”

His new book, Posture ReS.E.T. Program, addresses these three specific issues in a way that is simple, personalized to an individual’s specific imbalances, and effective at reducing back and neck pain. And it takes just 5 minutes a day.

“This isn’t just another exercise program. This is a new exercise philosophy,” Dr. Medsker said.

He adds that his program is different because it takes into account the following considerations:

1) Because muscles, arms and legs are round, all stretches and exercises are done in a circular fashion. (“Linear programs are now obsolete!”)

2) Because “everybody is out of balance,” this program uses a unilateral (one-sided) system to restore equilibrium.

3) Using stretching, exercises and traction in the SAME DIRECTION, it creates a “braces on teeth” effect, correcting imbalances at 5 mm a month guaranteed; therefore, users do the program only for a short time (30-90 days for the average person).

Those interested in becoming a certified Posture ReS.E.T. Specialist (PRS) to train coaches and athletic trainers can visit www.PostureReSETprogram.com.

In addition to the Posture ReS.E.T. Program book, Dr. Medsker is releasing a new product to support the program, the “ROCKnBOX.” (Found at www.rocknbox.net)

“This program isn’t for aches and pains and toothaches,” Dr. Medsker explained. “It’s structural correction like braces on teeth, to do at home so you can avoid spending $800 a month at the DC, PT or MD office.”

“The creation of the Posture ReS.E.T. Program is the equivalent of finding the cure for the common cold or cancer,” Dr. Medsker added. “It’s going to change the world and the way we think about exercise!”

About Dr. Staten Medsker, Jr.

Dr. Staten C Medsker, Jr., was a Chiropractic Physician for 30 years. He graduated from Life Chiropractic College West in San Francisco with his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree. He added two years of postgraduate studies in the Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician program in Seattle, where he became a massage therapist as well. His specialty as a personal trainer is in Certified Strength and Conditioning and Reebok’s Reactive Neuromuscular Training. He is an Instructor of Hatha Yoga and is certified as Lead Flexologist for StretchLAB and a Master Posture ReS.E.T. Specialist.

Dr. Medsker has had the honor and privilege of providing services to more than 600 celebrities and musicians, including members of the Seattle Seahawks and Super Sonics, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, Ringling Bros Circus, American Idol, Def Leppard, Heart, Tool, The Grateful Dead, Ratt, Iron Maiden, Ted Nugent, Weird Al Yankovic, Scorpions, Tesla, Queensryche, Big & Rich, Candlebox, Ronnie James Dio, POD, Great White, Dream Theater, Foreigner, Night Ranger, Journey, A. Pink Floyd, Santana, Pink, Stryper and Korn as well as Mike O’Hearn (Mr. Universe), “Billy the Exterminator” and Dr. Laura Schlessinger, just to name a few. He has also served as the team chiropractor for Salt Lake Real (pro soccer) and Utah Blitzz Arena Football for four years, for the Emerald Cup Pro Body Building competitions and has appeared on over 75 television commercials and radio talk shows. He was an extra in the movie WallFlower and in the Next Country Music Superstar.

Dr. Medsker hosted the TV show ClubTV after Saturday Night Live, The Rockndoc Show on Renegade Radio, The Experts for Discovery Health (not released), owns Rockndoc Studios, LLC, and is ranked the #1 Christian Rock Artist in Seattle for nine years. His previous band, Iron Rod, performed during the 2002 Winter Olympics, and his latest project, RocknDoc and the Back Bones, just released its second CD, The Moment of Truth, featuring cameos from over 35 famous musicians from Foreigner, Heart, Stryper, Air Supply, Queensryche and Bad Company.

For more information, visit www.PostureReSETprogram.com or https://drstatenmedsker.com/. Connect with Medsker on Instagram (@rockndoc4) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554908124371), or watch his instructional videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@drstatenmedskerRocknDoc.

The Posture ReS.E.T. Program is available from: www.rocknbox.net and www.postureresetprogram.com.

