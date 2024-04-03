NFMLA TO SCREEN HUNTING JACK FEATURING THE REMARKABLE STORY OF 94-YEAR-OLD FORMER NAZI HUNTER JACK KOOISTRA

Jack Kooistra Photo by Creative Dutchman Director Hidde de Vries by Creative Dutchman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewFilmmakers LA announces the screening of Hunting Jack on April 3, 2024, during Program #3: 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM – Pre-Reception 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Program 5:45 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. followed by audience Q&A. Located at: 1139 S. Hill Street, Los Angeles 90015.

This documentary film sheds light on the extraordinary life and work of Jack Kooistra, a 91-year-old former Nazi hunter from the Netherlands, who dedicated over four decades to tracking down former Nazis and collaborators.

“I am very honored the film will be screened in the United States of America. It’s making me a bit emotional” said Kooistra from Netherlands.

Nicknamed Hunting Jack, and often compared to Simon Wiesenthal, Jack Kooistra's story is one of relentless pursuit and unwavering dedication to seeking justice. Despite facing threats to his life, Jack fearlessly pursued individuals responsible for heinous crimes during World War II. His meticulous approach in selecting targets, drawing from court lists and assessing legal accountability, led to the successful tracking down of several Dutch SS members and war criminals.

“The film captures Jack's remarkable journey, showcasing his methodical approach to seeking justice and his extensive archive of information gathered over the years. Jack's work not only focused on exposing war criminals but also honoring the memory of over 150,000 victims who perished during the war. This is a unique opportunity to witness the incredible story of a man who dedicated his life to seeking justice and preserving the memory of those lost during World War II.

said director Hidde de Vries.

Now 94 years old, Jack Kooistra, with the assistance of his son, continues to share his experiences and answer questions from people around the world. His unwavering commitment to his mission serves as an inspiration to many, including family members of victims and individuals seeking closure.

Director Hidde de Vries, hailing from the Netherlands and now based in Los Angeles, is dedicated to bringing untold stories to the screen. With a degree in Directing for Television and Film from UCLA, Hidde's passion for storytelling and filmmaking shines through in his work.

Inspired by the impactful documentary I Have Never Forgotten You: The Life & Legacy of Simon Wiesenthal from Moriah Films, Hidde embarked on a mission to share the remarkable story of Jack Kooistra. Despite many challenges, Hidde and his team raised funds to bring Jack's story to life, highlighting the relevance and importance of preserving such historical narratives in today's world.

Hidde's journey into filmmaking was further enriched during his internship with ImageMovers, owned by Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis. His talent and dedication were recognized with the prestigious Kurnitz Screenwriting Award.

Currently, Hidde spearheads his own media production venture, The Creative Dutchman, and plays a pivotal role in the media department at the AKJOHNSTON Group in Anaheim, CA.

As Hidde's work continues to captivate audiences and garner attention, the search is on to find a fitting "home" for Hunting Jack. Additionally, the establishment of the Hunting Jack Foundation by his son underscores the commitment to keeping Jack's archive alive and digitized for future generations to explore and learn from.

Also featured in “Hunting Jack” Gjalt Wijmenga, Willie Klapwijk- Oranje Prof. dr. J.T.M. Houwink ten Cate and Guido Abuys.

Produced by Karim Hamad. Marco Bottenberg served as cinematographer. Edited by Steffie La Haije

Motion Graphics by Edo Faravelli. Music was done by Romain Zante with recording engineer and score mixer Solo Wang.

Creative Dutchman thanks its financial partners: Provincie Fryslân, Stichting FB Oranjewoud, Fries Film & Audio Archief, Camp Westerbork Memorial Centre (transit camp in Netherlands), Stichting Wiesenthal Fonds, Stichting Friesland 1940-1945 and Stichting Siebolt Foundation.

For more information and tickets, please visit the New Filmmakers LA website at www.newfilmmakersla.com

###