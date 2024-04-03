LeRoy Cossette Highlights Perils of Political Apathy in New Book
People’s engagement with the government is a prerequisite to the future everyone deserves.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the majority of the citizens of a country, which are vital for the existence and functioning of a democratic government, decided not to participate in the affairs of the government, surely this nonparticipation would lead to the collapse of the government.
LeRoy Cossette, a Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran, compiled in his book “American Insanity” years worth of his personal reflections and observations about the American political system while he was working closely with members of Congress and White House staff in Washington. Here, he writes his opinion and experiences about how the Washington politicians and bureaucracy have ceased to represent the people, and have become self-serving to their own interests instead.
In his book, Cossette not only walks readers through the critical issues at play in the Nation, but also presents solutions which can save the Constitutional Republic, the heritage, and the culture. One of the major problems of the country today is the civic apathy—the reluctance of people to participate in the governance processes—of the citizens. This situation poses a threat to democracy and with the other problems considered, rapidly propels the constitutional republic to suicide as a sovereign nation.
An excerpt from his book provokes a thought or two: “Have we become so morally weak in mind and spirit that God has given up on our once truly Judeo-Christian nation or is God merely testing our faith in him and our Constitutional Republic? Will the faithful find the strength to endure and banish the evil that is Marxist-Communism, or will we suffer the same demise of so many other promising nations throughout history and fall into the clutches of the evil that is Marxist-Communism?”
In this timely piece, Cossette challenges the readers to think for themselves and to think critically as well. While each individual’s voice can travel only so far, the collective voice has enormous resonance.
“American Insanity” is available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers, or at bookstores nearby. Buy a copy today!
