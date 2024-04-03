Deposco’s WMS Shipping Integration Solution Earns FedEx® Compatible Platinum Tier Award

Advanced WMS + OMS with integrated shipping streamlines supply chain execution within end-to-end process flows

ATLANTA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, the leading omnichannel supply chain fulfillment solutions provider, announced that it has achieved Platinum tier status in the FedEx ® Compatible program.



“This achievement recognizes our commitment as a multicarrier WMS software provider to deliver frictionless shipping for everyone, directly from the software they use,” said Mark Joseph, senior vice president of Product Management at Deposco. “We were one of the first five solutions to promote the new track shipment functionality into production, demonstrating our ability to deliver robust shipping execution as a seamless part of the shipper's end-to-end process flow.”

After rigorous testing of program requirements, Deposco received a composite score that ranked among the top 20 performing solutions. FedEx® based its decision on, among other criteria, customer growth on the platform, responsiveness in working with the team during the evaluation process, and other technical performance metrics.

Deposco delivers enterprise-wide shipping integrations through its Bright Socket application, part of the Deposco Bright Suite platform, which offers end-to-end WMS automation solutions for pick-pack-ship, intelligent order management, and DOM (distributed order management). Bright Socket comprises an extensive library of 150+ pre-built supply chain integrations for a broad set of carriers, ERP/CRM, marketplaces, ecommerce, retailer/EDI, material handling equipment (MHE) and robotics, and TMS solutions that can be implemented in about 90 days.

“Our integrated shipping solutions simplify supply chain complexity, accelerate value, and help our customers build for the future at a time when shipping is materially impacting growth,” said Jack Margeson, vice president of alliances at Deposco. “By delivering a fully integrated and scalable solution for global multi-carrier shipping that can handle multiple origins, carriers, modes, and service types, we are empowering businesses that have limited IT resources to bring critical supply chain data into one real-time view – reducing costs and other inventory challenges while introducing market-critical capabilities into their workflows seamlessly.”

More information on the Deposco Bright Suite platform can be found here .

About Deposco

Deposco’s Bright Suite of omnichannel fulfillment supply chain applications enable fast-growing companies to rapidly scale their WMS warehouse management and order management operations. Bright Suite helps Deposco customers see what inventory they’ve got, where it is, and where to position it to fulfill demand when It’s Grow Time™. It’s the only solution that provides this much actionable insight into both your supply chain and the broader marketplace. Deposco makes supply chain fulfillment simple, fast, and always forward. Visit www.deposco.com .

Media Contact: Todd Craig, Chief Marketing Officer, Deposco TCraig@deposco.com