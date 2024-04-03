WVDEP Collecting Water Quality Data for Integrated Report

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is accepting water quality data collected from the state’s waters for the development of the 2024 Integrated Report.





The report fulfills the reporting requirements of the federal Clean Water Act, Section 303(d) and Section 305(b) to assess West Virginia's waters to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The term "waters" refers to lakes, wetlands, and streams.





WVDEP staff will evaluate any existing and readily available data collected from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 that is submitted by Monday April 30, 2024. Any data submitted previously to the WVDEP for the development of the Integrated Report will automatically be considered and does not need to be resubmitted. Additionally, the WVDEP will download data from the USEPA Water Quality Portal, thus any data submitted through the USEPA Water Quality Exchange does not need to be submitted directly to WVDEP.

















Attn: Nick Murray

Division of Water and Waste Management

Water Quality Standards & Assessment Section

601 57th St. SE

Charleston, WV 25304





