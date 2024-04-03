SPAR Group Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

Approved Repurchase up to 2,500,000 Shares

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a provider of merchandising, marketing and distribution services, announces the filing of a plan approved by the Board of Directors for a repurchase of up to 2,500,000 of SGRP’s shares of common stock.

“Our new stock repurchase plan authorization provides a means to opportunistically buy back our stock and return value to shareholders. This is one of many initiatives we are implementing to create long-term value for our shareholders, while we prudently manage our balance sheet and focus on growth,” said Mike Matacunas, SPAR Group CEO.

The plan has been filed with the SEC effective today, April 3, 2024.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands. We provide the resources and analytics that improve brand experiences and transform retail spaces. We offer a unique combination of scale and flexibility with a passion for client results that separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.