Laser 2000 UK Forms Strategic Partnership with Infleqtion to Distribute Quantum Cores Products in the U.K.
Laser 2000 UK, a leading provider of photonics and laser solutions, is excited to announce a new partner - Infleqtion, global leader in quantum technologies.
Laser 2000's expertise in photonics, combined with Infleqtion's pioneering quantum products, will enable our customers to push the boundaries of quantum research and application.”CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser 2000 UK, a leading provider of photonics and laser technology solutions, is excited to announce a new distribution agreement with Infleqtion, the globally recognised leader in quantum technologies. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they combine forces to bring Infleqtion's Quantum Cores products to the U.K. quantum research and commercial instrument markets.
This strategic alliance was formalized in March 2024, positioning Laser 2000 UK as the primary distributor of Infleqtion's award-winning miniMOT V2 product, among other quantum technologies, across the United Kingdom. The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge quantum research tools and workforce training solutions.
Neil Anderson, Ph.D., Vice President of Quantum Cores at Infleqtion, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "After the successful implementation of our miniMOT V2 product at prestigious institutions like Bristol University and Cambridge University, expanding our reach through a dedicated sales channel was the next logical step. We are thrilled to partner with Laser 2000 UK, whose dedication to quality and customer service mirrors our own values."
Peter Collins, Technical & Marketing Director at Laser 2000 UK, also commented on the partnership, highlighting the benefits for the U.K. quantum research community: "Aligning with Infleqtion allows us to bolster our quantum technology offerings significantly. Our expertise in photonics, combined with Infleqtion's pioneering quantum products, will enable our customers to push the boundaries of quantum research and application".
Laser 2000 UK and Infleqtion are committed to ensuring the accessibility and success of quantum technologies in the U.K. market. This partnership not only represents a shared vision for innovation and excellence but also a critical step forward in the advancement of quantum research and technology implementation.
For further details about the partnership and how it can support your quantum research needs, please reach out to the Laser 2000 team at sales@laser2000.co.uk or via the website.
About Laser 2000 UK
Laser 2000 UK is a premier provider of laser and photonics solutions in the United Kingdom. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Laser 2000 UK offers a wide range of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of the scientific and commercial sectors.
About Infleqtion
Infleqtion is a world leader in quantum technology, dedicated to developing advanced quantum cores and other quantum-enabled products for research and commercial use. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Infleqtion's products are at the forefront of the quantum technology revolution.
