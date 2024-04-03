Submit Release
Welcoming Krantz as our new Start-up Sponsor

We are thrilled to welcome Krantz as a new Start-up sponsor!

As an April special, Krantz is offering a 10 % discount to the EFG community on all products in the category “field work”.

The family business Krantz Rheinisches Mineralien-Kontor has been trading in rocks, minerals and fossils since 1833. Apart from unique specimens and equipment for collectors, Krantz offers a wide range of tools for geologists as well as teaching resources for schools, museums and universities, e.g. educational collections, wooden crystal models and casts from important fossil finds. The company is located in Bonn, Germany and some of the products are manufactured on-site. They ship worldwide. Krantz strives to provide their customers with the best possible quality through a combination of experience and innovation.

