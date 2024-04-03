Revolutionizing Malaysian News Landscape: Decentralized Media & UK Experts Combat Fake News, Enhance Press Freedom
Misinformation & censorship have undermined public trust in the news. Decentralized news media offers a unique opportunity to address the challenges in Malaysia
NowNews Digital Media Technology (OTCMKTS:NDMT)
As a multicultural society, M'sia benefits from decentralized news. Drawing on our experience, we support Malaysian News in fostering an environment championing truth, authenticity, & diverse voices.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Malaysian News (https://malaysian.news/) a decentralized news media specializing in Malaysia local news and international affairs has teamed up with NDMT.uk (https://ndmt.uk), a leading Web3 news company based in the UK, to combat the spread of fake news and enhance press freedom in Malaysia's diverse media landscape.
— Blas Manzanares
The partnership between the Malaysian decentralized news media outlet and NDMT.uk signifies a pivotal moment for the journalism industry in Malaysia, where the prevalence of fake news and government control over press freedom have posed significant challenges to the dissemination of accurate and unbiased information. By leveraging NDMT.uk's expertise in dealing with competitive and well-developed news markets, including the UK's multicultural environment, the collaboration aims to introduce innovative solutions that align with the principles of decentralization and transparency.
"Navigating the complexities of a media landscape where fake news is rampant and press freedom is restricted requires a fresh approach rooted in decentralization," said Felix Li, Head of Digitalization of Malaysian News. "By partnering with NDMT.uk, we are excited to implement cutting-edge technologies and practices that will empower our audience with verified, trustworthy news content while upholding the values of journalistic integrity and freedom of the press."
Decentralized news reporting offers a unique opportunity to address the challenges faced by traditional media outlets in Malaysia, where misinformation and censorship have undermined public trust in the news. Through the integration of blockchain technology and decentralized platforms, the collaborative efforts of the Malaysian news media outlet and NDMT.uk seek to establish a more resilient and transparent news ecosystem that prioritizes accuracy, diversity, and inclusivity.
"As a multicultural society, Malaysia stands to benefit greatly from the decentralized approach to news reporting," noted Blas Manzanares, CEO of NDMT.uk. "By drawing on our experience in managing competitive news markets and promoting diversity in news coverage, we aim to support our Malaysian partners in fostering a dynamic media environment that champions truth, authenticity, and the voices of all communities."
The collaboration between the Malaysian decentralized news media outlet and NDMT.uk underscores a shared commitment to reshaping the media landscape in Malaysia and abroad, where the principles of decentralization and press freedom can thrive in tandem. Together, they aim to elevate the standards of journalism, combat the proliferation of fake news, and empower audiences with reliable and unbiased information.
For more information about the collaborative efforts between the Malaysian decentralized news media outlet and NDMT.uk, please visit their respective websites.
Contact:
Felix Li
Head of Digitalization, Malaysian Decentralized News Media Outlet
Email: felix.li@malaysian.news
Blas Manzanares
CEO, NDMT.uk
Email: blas@ndmt.us
---
*About NDMT.uk*
NDMT.uk is a leading Web3 news company based in the UK, specializing in decentralized news reporting that prioritizes transparency, accuracy, and reliability. With a focus on blockchain technology and innovative news solutions, NDMT.uk is committed to revolutionizing the news industry and empowering audiences with quality news content.
*About Malaysian News *
Malaysian News is a pioneering news platform dedicated to providing trustworthy and diverse news coverage in Malaysia and beyond. Through its decentralized approach to news reporting, the outlet aims to combat fake news, promote press freedom, and foster a more informed and engaged society.
blas manzanares
NDMT.uk NowNews Digital Media Technology
+1 212-220-8417
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter