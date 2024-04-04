Scribe Unveils A Breakthrough Cybersecurity Omnipotent Sensor for Continuous Code Integrity and Provenance Assurance

Scribe introduces FS-Tracker to empower its clients with advanced cybersecurity capabilities against sophisticated attacks on their software build process

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of recent cybersecurity threats, Scribe Security, a leading cybersecurity vendor providing software supply chain security platform, is excited to unveil the beta launch of FS-Tracker, its cutting-edge cybersecurity omnipotent sensor offering unparalleled continuous monitoring resolution and fidelity for the software build process.

Despite the surge in awareness surrounding software supply chain security and a plethora of initiatives and frameworks addressing various facets of it, the build system often remains overlooked, and securing it is still a huge challenge. This oversight is both alarming and intriguing, especially since many recent significant attacks specifically targeted build systems. Some of the past most notorious software supply chain attacks used low-level evading tactics that would go undetected even if one fully implemented a modern software supply chain security framework such as SLSA, in-toto, or the CNCF “Software Supply Chain Best Practices”. This presented the case for Scribe to develop its novel low-level tool for detecting such sophisticated attacks.

FS-Tracker (stands for File System Tracker) was engineered to empower Scribe's power users with advanced capabilities to identify and mitigate sophisticated cyber-attacks targeting their build systems, pinpoint vulnerable components within these systems, and alleviate the burden of vulnerability fatigue through the generation of precise Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs).

As a cornerstone of Scribe’s comprehensive software supply chain security suite, FS-Tracker is a kernel-level agent that meticulously gathers data from CI/CD runners, forwarding this critical information to ScribeHub, its software risk and security posture management and trust center.

“The inception of FS-Tracker was a collaborative effort with one of our esteemed clients, leading to proven capabilities in detecting sophisticated supply chain attacks, including those similar to the infamous SolarWinds incident”, says Daniel Nebenzahl, Scribe's Co-Founder and CTO. “Furthermore, our solution significantly streamlines the vulnerability management process, minimizing the need for manual analysis through the production of accurate SBOMs”.

Scribe now offers FS-Tracker as a beta product exclusively to its valued clients. “Releasing such an advanced omnipotent agent that monitors the integrity and provenance of every process and component in the build process with unparalleled granularity and can detect sophisticated supply chain attacks underscores our commitment to fortifying software supply chain security and our dedication to innovation and excellence in cyber security,” says Rubi Arbel, Scribe’s CEO and Co-Founder.

About Scribe Security

Scribe was established by seasoned veterans in cyber security and cryptography who share a common mission: to develop and offer the ultimate, all-encompassing solution for software supply chain security. Drawing on our extensive expertise, we created an innovative platform that harnesses cutting-edge concepts and modern frameworks. The result is a security solution that leaves no room for compromise–safeguarding your software factory and products at every stage of their lifecycle, from production to delivery. For more information, visit https://scribesecurity.com/