Saudi Startup LAHINT Enters New Chapter as Joint Stock Co, Leading Tech Revolution
LAHINT, a Saudi tech startup, officially transitions to a joint stock company, marking a significant stride in its mission to innovate digital services
"Investing in LAHINT is investing in the future of tech in Saudi Arabia." - Mohamed Ibrahim CEO of LAHINT”DAMMAM, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAHINT, a Saudi-based emerging powerhouse in technology and digital services, has announced its transformation into a joint-stock company, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward expanding its operational reach and solidifying its market presence. Guiding this visionary venture is a dynamic leadership team: CEO Mohamed Ibrahim, with Ziyad Alsulais as Chief Corporate Officer (CCO), Khalid Alsulami as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and Ahmed Saber, leveraging his expertise as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
— Mohamed Ibrahim
CEO Mohamed Ibrahim sheds light on the company’s user-centric methodology, highlighting the streamlined process from the initial service request to its execution. LAHINT sets itself apart by enabling user interaction with its service channels, facilitating the scheduling of services executed via state-of-the-art screen sharing and voice conferencing technologies. This innovative approach ensures real-time, interactive service delivery, positioning LAHINT at the forefront of the digital revolution. CTO Ahmed Saber’s role in developing smart systems is crucial for understanding and automating service delivery behaviors, ensuring LAHINT’s services evolve to meet user needs efficiently. The launch of its first fully automated service in the third quarter of 2024 is highly anticipated.
Underlining the robust confidence in LAHINT’s strategic direction, the company has triumphantly closed a pre-seed funding round of $320,000, a testament to its potential as highlighted on reputable platforms such as Crunchbase and PitchBook. This achievement reflects the strong investor belief in LAHINT’s potential and strategic direction, a testament to the leadership team's capabilities and their dedication to transforming the public and government service sectors.
As LAHINT embarks on this exciting phase, its strategic advancements signal the dawn of a technological revolution within the government and public service domain, promising a significant shift in how services are accessed and delivered. Under the stewardship of its accomplished leadership team, LAHINT is poised to redefine the landscape of digital services, affirming its role as a pioneer in the industry.
Mohamed Ibrahim
Lahint Business Services Company
+966 59 471 9988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
LAHINT: A Gateway to Tech Investment Opportunities in Saudi Arabia's Vibrant Market