PayCompass Celebrates First $100 Million Month

Merchant services firm reaches processing milestone less than six months after crossing $2 billion threshold.TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayCompass, a leading merchant services firm, is proud to announce that it has reached $100 million in monthly processed payments for the first time in the company's history. This milestone comes less than six months after PayCompass crossed the $2 billion mark in total payments processed, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing merchant services firms in the industry.
Founded and led by Justin Volrath, PayCompass has been providing a broad range of innovative payment solutions to sales agents since its inception. With a focus on the agent experience, the company has quickly gained a reputation as a unique home for sales professionals and an organization built to serve them throughout the US. This latest achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire PayCompass team.
"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone in such a short amount of time," said Justin Volrath, founder and CEO of PayCompass. "It is a testament to the trust and confidence that our agents have placed in us, and we are grateful for their continued support. This achievement is a reflection of our commitment to providing top-notch service and constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of our agents."
“We founded this company on the foundation of ‘AgentFirst’ and this only reinforces that decision,” continued Volrath.
“This is an important milestone and one we will look back at when we celebrate crossing $3 billion later this summer. I am proud of each member of this team, and I know that this is only the tip of what we can achieve while providing the AgentFirst Experience.”
PayCompass, founded in early 2020 just months before the global pandemic, operated for the first year and a half out of a corner of Volrath’s bedroom. Now, as the company is in its fourth year of operations, it boasts almost two dozen employees and supports merchants in 43 states. The company was recently awarded the “Sales Agent Office of the Year” award at the 2023 Priority Power Conference.
PayCompass is a privately held financial services company that offers technology solutions to businesses across North America. While the company’s primary offering is payment processing services, it also offers business lending, payroll services, software integration, and point-of-sale solutions. Founded in 2020 by industry veteran Justin Volrath and his wife, Nini, in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is currently based in nearby Tempe. PayCompass offers its solutions through a nationwide network of independent sales agents.
