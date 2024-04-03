Impelsys named as a supplier for NHS Shared Business Services’ Digital Health Advisory Framework
Impelsys, a global provider of technology solutions, is delighted to announce its selection as a supplier for the NHS SBS Digital Health Advisory Framework.
We look forward to collaborating closely with the NHS and leveraging our expertise to drive impactful outcomes for healthcare providers and patients alike.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impelsys, a premier global provider of technology solutions for healthcare, is delighted to announce its selection as a supplier for the prestigious NHS Shared Business Services’ Digital Health Advisory Framework. The selection underscores Impelsys' commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative digital solutions.
The NHS SBS Digital Health Advisory Framework is a pivotal initiative aimed at facilitating access to cutting-edge digital expertise and technologies to enhance healthcare delivery across the United Kingdom.
Impelsys has been named as a supplier across multiple categories:
• Specialist Clinical and Healthcare Digital Consultancy
• Clinical and Digital Health Delivery and Augmentation
• Clinical Data Science & Population Health Analytics
Being selected for these categories enables Impelsys to contribute its expertise in various aspects of digital healthcare, including consultancy services, delivery and augmentation of clinical and digital health solutions, as well as advanced data science and population health analytics.
"We are thrilled and honoured to be selected as a supplier for the NHS SBS Digital Health Advisory Framework," said Anand Ramachandran, Chief Revenue Officer at Impelsys. "This selection is a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through technology. We look forward to collaborating closely with the NHS and leveraging our expertise to drive impactful outcomes for healthcare providers and patients alike."
Impelsys has a proven track record of empowering healthcare organizations worldwide with innovative digital solutions tailored to their unique needs. With this selection, Impelsys reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in the global healthcare ecosystem.
For more information about Impelsys and its solutions, please visit www.impelsys.com
About NHS SBS
NHS SBS was created in 2004 by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and is the UK’s leading supplier of corporate services to the NHS. They manage over 40 framework agreements covering a wide range of clinical and corporate goods and services.
About Impelsys
Impelsys is a global provider of technology and innovation that helps organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven intelligent enterprises. Our comprehensive suite of offerings for healthcare includes data and analytics, clinical data management services, interoperability solutions, cloud, medical device QA, AI-powered workforce productivity and training solutions. Headquartered in New York, NY, with an innovation center in Porto, Portugal, and engineering centers of excellence in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys continues to support an ever-growing global client base. With over two decades of expertise in innovation and technology, Impelsys is a trusted partner for organizations seeking end-to-end digital advancement.
