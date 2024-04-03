Global Hair Transplant Market Projected to Reach $30.13 Bn by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand & Technological Advancements

Global Hair Transplant Market 2024 - 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alarming rise in the number of number of male population suffering from baldness, increase in the prevalence of alopecia, rise in development of technologies associated with hair transplantation and increase in initiative taken by government to develop healthcare infrastructure leads to the growth of hair transplant market.

The global hair transplant market, as per a report by Allied Market Research, witnessed significant growth in 2021, reaching $4.90 billion. Projections indicate it will surge to $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, size estimations, drivers, opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional dynamics, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders aiming to enhance their market position.

Drivers:

Increasing awareness about physical appearance.

Rise in alopecia cases.

Opportunities:

Surge in hair restoration procedures.

Technological advancements in the sector.

Constraints:

Lack of skilled surgeons.

High cost of procedures.

COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic led to a temporary setback in the hair transplant market due to lockdowns, resulting in the cancellation or postponement of non-essential surgical procedures. Healthcare professionals focused on treating COVID-19 patients, reducing demand for hair transplant procedures. However, the market is expected to recover soon.

Market Segmentation:

Procedure Type: Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE).

End Users: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Surgical Centers.

Gender: Male and Female.

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America dominated the market in 2021, driven by an increase in procedures and healthcare advancements. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to rising awareness and healthcare expenditures.

Key Findings:

FUE segment led the market in 2021.

Male segment was the highest contributor.

Dermatology clinics dominated the service provider segment.

North America had the largest revenue share, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly.

Competitive Landscape:

Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Hermest Hair Clinic

GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd

Hair Club

Hair Doc

Hair Palace Clinic

Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR

Hair sure transplant center

Limmer Hair Transplant Center

Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics

The report offers comprehensive insights, including COVID-19 impact analysis, making it an essential tool for strategic decision-making.

