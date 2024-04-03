Jetpac Declares #Deathtoroamingbills: Leading the Charge Against Roaming Charges with Expansion to 100+ Countries
In a bold move that disrupts the landscape of international connectivity, Jetpac Declares #Deathtoroamingbills.
On popular demand, we bring our high NPS travel convenience and connectivity in >100 countries, so our customers can enjoy the same high quality and trustworthy service globally.”SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move that disrupts the landscape of international connectivity, Jetpac Global announced a significant expansion of its global coverage, doubling its reach to include over 100 countries from its initial footprint of 50+ countries. This expansion is not just a milestone; it's a declaration of war against the exorbitant roaming charges that have burdened travelers for years. Driven by the mission #Deathtoroamingbills, Jetpac is leading the charge to ensure travelers can finally roam freely without fear of bill shocks.
Jetpac Global's unique offering allows users a frictionless travel experience, connecting seamlessly with just one eSIM for life. The hassle of switching physical SIMs or juggling multiple eSIMs is a thing of the past. With Jetpac, travelers enjoy instant network connection upon landing, managed all through a single app, making it the ultimate convenience app for travel.
Understanding the importance of comfort, especially in unexpected travel delays, Jetpac now offers free Airport Lounge Access for flights delayed by over an hour. What truly distinguishes this service is its inclusivity, with up to 5 co-travelers covered under this offer. This means whether you're traveling with family, friends, or colleagues, Jetpac ensures your group is welcomed into over 1,100 airport lounges worldwide.
Expanding Horizons: 100+ Countries and Regional Data Packs
Recognizing the diverse needs of modern travelers, Jetpac has meticulously curated new regional data packs specifically tailored for Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa. Starting at 5GB, these packs are designed to ensure that travelers enjoy the same seamless connectivity and convenience Jetpac is known for, no matter their destination.
Catering to the Digital Nomad and the Traveler On the Go
In response to valuable customer feedback, Jetpac is also introducing jumbo packs with two and three-month validities. These packs are perfect for digital nomads, frequent travelers, and anyone requiring substantial data allocations over extended periods. Jetpac’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers is evident in these new offerings, ensuring that every traveler finds a plan that suits their lifestyle.
"As we continue to learn more about our customers, we pick up their travel patterns and gaps that we can potentially help to fill," says Pearlyn Yeo, Head of Marketing, New Businesses Build, Circles. "By creating a brand they can trust to meet their needs, we strive to bring quality services to our customers at prices that will not break their banks."
Introducing the Anti-Bill-Shock Membership
In line with the revolutionary #Deathtoroamingbills campaign, Jetpac is thrilled to introduce the Anti-Bill Shock Membership. As part of a lucky draw giveaway, this initiative invites travelers to share their most jaw-dropping bill-shock stories and bills. The campaign seeks to highlight the often-overlooked issue of unreasonable roaming charges and promotes a shift towards more transparent and customer-friendly travel tech solutions.
The compelling stories will be showcased on Jetpac's website and social media platforms, serving as a testament to the urgent need for change in the industry. This contest is not just about sharing experiences; it's a call to action for travelers worldwide to demand better and embrace the freedom of travel without the fear of unexpected costs.
A Limited Time Launch Offer
To celebrate this significant expansion and the launch of the #Deathtoroamingbills campaign, Jetpac is offering a limited-time launch offer for its 100+ countries’ data packs. These exclusive promotions include:
Global 10GB Pack: Now only $24, originally priced at $28.
Global 30GB Pack: Available for $38, down from the usual $45.
SEA 20GB Pack: Priced at just $20, offering massive savings from the regular $30.
These promotional rates welcome travelers to the Jetpac family, inviting them to experience unparalleled connectivity and convenience as they explore the world.
About Circles
Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform - Circles X, helping telco operators launch and operate successful digital brands. Today, Circles is partnering with operators in 14 countries with the mission to deliver delightful digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.
With Circles. Life, our digital lifestyle brand, empowers and delights customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services. With Circles X, our digital telco technology empowers operators to launch digital telco brands from anywhere in the world. Built for operators by an operator, Circles X powers both Circles. Life and our partner operators’ digital telco brands.
Circles is backed by global investors such as Sequoia, Warburg Pincus, EDBI, and Founders Fund – renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.
To learn more, visit www.circles.co
About Jetpac
Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam.
Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 50+ countries through the simple activation of 1 eSIM. Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper-convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill-shock-free travel experience. More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.
To learn more, visit www.jetpacglobal.com
