Middle East Coatings Show 2024 Marks 30th Anniversary with Raft of Exciting Features and Global Exhibitor Uptake
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the 30th edition of the Middle East Coatings Show in Dubai, from 16-18 April 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Middle East Coatings Show 2024
For the past three decades, the Middle East Coatings Show has played a pivotal role in connecting professionals within the coatings industry in the MENA region. The event has become the leading gathering for the growing sector, with more than 350 exhibiting brands from 24 countries presenting their products and innovations covering the entire range of the coatings industry, from raw materials to equipment manufacturers.
The increase in construction activities has driven the value of the UAE paints and coatings market from US$747.38 million in 2022 to US$766.33 million in 2023, marking a growth rate of 2.67%, as reported by the India-based market research company Mordor Intelligence. As the market experiences rapid expansion, investments are flowing into the industry, such as Jotun's inauguration of a US$41 million facility in Dubai Science Park in January 2023.
Other prominent manufacturers in the region are Nippon Paint India and AkzoNobel, who are both capitalising on the upsurge in construction activities. Sharad Malhotra, President of Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings at Nippon Paint India, said, "Increased construction activities across the UAE and neighbouring countries are fuelling demand for high-quality paints and coatings."
Jasbir Gill, the Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at AkzoNobel, also identified industry growth as a spur for innovative products: "The construction boom is demanding differentiated products that provide innovative and sustainable solutions".
The event will feature a wide range of companies, including local and international businesses including BASF, Petrochem Middle East, REDA Chemicals, Wacker Chemicals, Tasnee, Sipchem, Synthomer, Tawason Chemical Company, National Paint Factories, and many more.
Paddy O’Neill, Portfolio Director for The Coatings Group at event organisers dmg events, stated: “This year’s Middle East Coatings Show promises to be one of our most exciting editions yet. The MENA region is showing a high demand across many sectors of the coatings industry, with architectural, decorative, and wood coatings all showing promising growth, while the industrial coating segment identified as the fastest-growing sector in the United Arab Emirates. Specialised coatings are also in high demand and epoxy and polyurethane coatings have been leading the growth in coatings type by resin.”
Attendees to the Middle East Coatings Show will have access to the most up-to-date products, technology and innovations across all segments of the coatings industry. Suppliers and manufacturers who do business in this region will be available under one roof for the three days of the show.
Exciting features for the show's 30th anniversary include:
- Business Presentations Hub - more than 20 sessions are scheduled to take place this year. This feature offers a platform for visitors to explore the latest innovations and advancements from exhibiting brands in a relaxed and friendly environment. Attendees can also engage with experts from companies such as BYK, BASF, FP Pigments, Evonik, Wacker Chemicals, Petrochem Middle East, Imerys and more, across two days. All presentations are free to attend for visitors. For the complete agenda, visit: https://www.middleeastcoatingsshow.com/business-presentations-hub/
- Colour Mixology Competition - In collaboration with Trycolors, visitors can participate in an engaging game where they must quickly select a range of colours to match the targeted colour in the fastest time possible to win.
- The Lab - Engage in meaningful conversations, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships with like-minded professionals while indulging in a wide range of delectable dishes and drinks. Whether you're seeking partnerships, collaborations, or simply expanding your network, this dedicated space provides the perfect ambience for productive interactions.
The Middle East Coatings Show is supported by Tasnee as the Registration Sponsor, Chemizone as the Badge & Lanyard Sponsor and Hwatsi Chemical as the Gold Sponsor.
For more information about the Middle East Coatings Show and to register for free, please visit: https://www.middleeastcoatingsshow.com
